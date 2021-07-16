SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2021

Continuing operations

Order intake 25,857 million SEK (18,971)

(18,971) Organic growth, 43% (-23.0)

Revenues 23,460 million SEK (20,230)

(20,230) Organic growth, 22% (-20.0)

Operating profit 4,754 million SEK (1,508)

(1,508) Operating margin 20.3% (7.5)

Adjusted operating profit 4,469 million SEK (2,837)

(2,837) Adjusted operating margin 19.1% (14.0)

Adjusted profit after net financial items 4,372 million SEK (2,858)

(2,858) Profit for the period 3,514 million SEK (1,098)

(1,098) Adjusted profit for the period 3,374 million SEK (2,165)

(2,165) Earnings per share, diluted 2.80 SEK (0.88)

(0.88) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted 2.69 SEK (1.73)

(1.73) Free operating cash flow 3,088 million SEK (2,531)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder) or phone +46 79 060 87 17 (Emelie Alm).

A webcast and conference call will be held on July 16 2021 at 1:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 AM CEST on July 16 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/interim-report-second-quarter-2021,c3386217

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3386217/1445856.pdf Interim report second quarter 2021

SOURCE Sandvik