Interim report, third quarter 2023: Skanska

Highlights according to segment reporting

  • Revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 40.3 billion (38.6); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased 1 percent.
  • Operating income amounted to SEK 0.5 billion (1.5), including SEK 0.9 billion of asset and goodwill impairment charges related to weak property markets. Adjusted for currency effects, operating income decreased 66 percent.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.41 (3.10).
  • Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 0.3 billion (3.2) according to IFRS.
  • Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 4.7 billion (June 30, 2023: 4.4).
  • Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 32.7 billion (43.8). Adjusted for currency effects, order bookings quarter over quarter decreased 29 percent. Rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 107 percent (102).
  • Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 1.4 billion (1.3), representing an operating margin of 3.3 percent (3.4). Rolling 12-month construction margin was 3.8 percent.
  • Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK -0.8 billion (0.1), including asset and goodwill impairment charges of SEK 0.5 billion in Residential Development and SEK 0.3 billion in Commercial Property Development related to weak property markets.
  • Return on capital employed in Project Development was 0.7 percent (10.0).
  • Return on equity was 9.5 percent (16.9).

