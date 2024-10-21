Interim report third quarter 2024: Sandvik

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Order intake SEK 28,796 million (28,927)

Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 4%

Revenues SEK 30,306 million (31,476)

(31,476) Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 1%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,866 million (6,312)

(6,312) Adjusted EBITA margin 19.4% (20.1)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,382 million (5,815)

(5,815) Adjusted EBIT margin 17.8% (18.5)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 4,857 million (5,056)

(5,056) Profit for the period SEK 3,239 million (3,900)

(3,900) Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,688 million (3,949)

(3,949) Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.58 (3.10)

(3.10) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.94 (3.14)

(3.14) Free operating cash flow SEK 6,762 million (5,830)

Stockholm, October 21, 2024

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11:30 AM CEST on October 21, 2024.

