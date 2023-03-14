Interior Services, Design Team, and Penninsulators Named Mecho Preferred Automation Dealers

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecho, an industry leading provider of innovative shading solutions, is pleased to announce that Interior Services (Monrovia, CA), Design Team (Salt Lake City, UT), and Penninsulators (San Jose, CA) have been named the first ever Mecho Preferred Automation Dealers.

These companies have demonstrated exceptional expertise in the shading industry and have a proven track record of delivering high-quality and innovative shading solutions to their customers. Mecho Preferred Automation Dealers have the highest ability to tackle the world's most complex automated shade projects with access to Mecho's full range of solutions – this includes SolarTrac, Mecho's state-ofthe-art, scalable solution for commercial shade automation and PoE (Power over Ethernet) systems.

"At Mecho, we believe that the future of shading is about automation and innovation," said David Robinson, Mecho's Director of Automation. "That's why we are proud to be working with companies like Interior Services, Design Team, and Penninsulators as our first ever Mecho Preferred Automation Dealers. These companies show dedication and have a deep commitment towards completing the most innovative and highest-quality shade automation projects in the world".

Mecho Preferred Automation Dealers will be at the forefront of the industry's shift towards automation in the context of integrated Smart Buildings. These companies are poised to lead the way in providing customers with cutting-edge shading solutions that optimize energy usage, improve indoor comfort, and enhanced building aesthetics, with shades working in tandem with interior lighting, external lighting, HVAC, etc.

"Mecho is excited to work with these three exceptional companies to bring our shade automation capabilities to commercial buildings across the country," said Robert Blomstrom, Vice President of Sales at Mecho. "Together, we can make a real difference in the industry and help customers create more sustainable, smart, and comfortable environments."

Since 1969, Mecho® has been a trusted partner to architects, designers and engineers to help bring their design visions to life. Mecho is consistently at the forefront of revolutionizing window shades and thrives in hard-to-solve design and technical challenges. Mecho embraces projects that call for nonrectangular, sloping, high, wide, difficult-to-access, and other non-standard windows.

https://mecho-power-over-ethernet.com/

SOURCE Mecho