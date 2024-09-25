Interlochen Center for the Arts announces shortlist for the inaugural Pattis Family Foundation Creative Arts Book Award

The winner of the $25,000 award will be announced in November.

INTERLOCHEN, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlochen Center for the Arts has announced the shortlist for the inaugural Pattis Family Foundation Creative Arts Book Award, a $25,000 prize that recognizes the best literature in the creative arts field.

The shortlisted works, listed alphabetically by title, are:

Autumn Song : Essays on Absence by Patrice Gopo

by Patrice Gopo The Slip: The New York City Street That Changed American Art Forever by Prudence Peiffer

by Small Worlds by Caleb Azumah Nelson

by Time's Echo: The Second World War, the Holocaust, and the Music of Remembrance by Jeremy Eichler

by The Traces: An Essay by Mairead Small Staid

"The selection committee could not have been more impressed by the variety of submissions nominated for this year's award," said Selection Committee Chair and Interlochen Arts Academy Dean of Academics Eric Blackburn . "We are excited to announce this shortlist, which captures that range well. Our selected authors have written outstanding books in a number of different forms–essays, history, criticism, and a novel–all of which center the arts and showcase the power of creative expression to change lives and shape our shared world."

The winner of the 2024 Pattis Family Foundation Creative Arts Book Award will be announced in November; two runners-up may also be selected. The winning author will receive a $25,000 cash prize and conduct a multi-day residency at Interlochen Arts Academy from April 9-11, 2025. During the residency, the author will take part in an awards ceremony and a public event in nearby Traverse City as part of the 2025 National Writers Series . Among other residency activities are a presentation to the Interlochen Arts Academy community, master classes, and an interview at Interlochen Public Radio.

Established by The Pattis Family Foundation in October 2023, The Pattis Family Foundation Creative Arts Book Award honors fiction or nonfiction books that inspire, illuminate, or exemplify the creative process in fields such as creative writing, dance, film and new media, music, theatre, and visual arts. To learn more about the award, including eligibility requirements and selection criteria, visit https://www.interlochen.org/pattis .

About The Pattis Family Foundation

With a history originating from book and magazine publishing, The Pattis Family Foundation of Highland Park, Illinois actively supports programs that elevate the value of the written word and intellectual inquiry. In addition to The Pattis Family Foundation Creative Arts Book Award at Interlochen,The Pattis Family Foundation Chicago Book Award is awarded annually with The Newberry Library and The Pattis Family Foundation Global Cities Award is awarded annually in association with The Chicago Council on Global Affairs. Similar book awards in partnership with other leading organizations and other subject areas will be announced in the future. The Pattis Family Foundation also supports various health, educational, and cultural initiatives as well as programs that help bridge the opportunity gap for talented students with limited financial resources.

About Interlochen Center for the Arts

The nonprofit Interlochen Center for the Arts is a recipient of the National Medal of Arts and the only organization in the world that brings together a 3,000-student summer camp program; a 500-student fine arts boarding high school; opportunities for hundreds of adults to engage in fulfilling artistic and creative programs; two 24-hour listener-supported public radio services (classical music and news); more than 600 arts presentations annually by students, faculty and world-renowned guest artists; and a global alumni base spanning nine decades, including leaders in the arts and all other endeavors. For information, visit Interlochen online at www.interlochen.org .

About the National Writers Series

Founded in 2010, the National Writers Series is a year-round book festival that has hosted more than 250 authors in Traverse City, Michigan, including New York Times bestselling authors, McArthur "Genius Grant" winners, and National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize winners. Most events take place in the gorgeous, historic Traverse City Opera House. Find out more at https://nationalwritersseries.org/ .

