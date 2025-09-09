Interluxe Group and North & Warren Acquire Quinn to Strengthen the Luxury Marketing Platform's Communications Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategic partnership of Interluxe Group, the preeminent luxury-focused experiential agency, and North & Warren, a leader in digital marketing and media for luxury brands, announces the acquisition of Quinn, an award-winning, luxury-focused strategic communications agency. The combined company creates a powerful, integrated marketing platform for luxury brands, bringing together proprietary audience data with best-in-class strategy, experiential, communications, media, and digital marketing capabilities.

Founded in 1989, Quinn helps clients around the world reach affluent audiences via an integrated offering of storytelling, earned media, brand and media partnerships, influencer marketing, and thought leadership. With offices in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, and London, the agency is a trusted partner to many of the most prominent luxury brands in the world, including VistaJet, Fraser Yachts, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau, Mandarin Oriental, St. Regis, and Stag's Leap Wine Cellars.

In January 2025, Interluxe Group and North & Warren formed a strategic partnership, with an equity investment from Mountaingate Capital, to create the premier luxury marketing platform. Together with Quinn, the combined platform delivers an end-to-end luxury-focused marketing solution, including strategy, in-person activation, strategic communications, lifestyle media, and digital marketing, and maintains more than 150 team members across North America and Europe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Quinn into our fast-growing organization," said Nick Van Sicklen and Matt Caroll, Founders of North & Warren. "From our first meeting with Florence and the Quinn leadership team, there was a shared vision: deliver best-in-class solutions to luxury brands. The cultural and strategic alignment made this partnership a perfect fit."

"For more than 30 years, we have partnered with marquee luxury brands to craft powerful stories, drive engagement, and deliver measurable results," said Florence Quinn, Founder and President of Quinn. "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for us. By joining forces with Interluxe Group and North & Warren, we can leverage their expertise to further serve our clients."

"Storytelling and experiential are most powerful when they work hand in hand. Partnering with Quinn allows us to bring that vision to life in new ways, and we're excited for what we can create together," said Emma Gwyther, Founder & President of Interluxe Group.

About Interluxe Group and North & Warren

Interluxe Group is the leading luxury-focused experiential marketing agency. The company helps luxury brands drive customer acquisition and brand loyalty with powerful strategy, design, and immersive brand experiences. Interluxe Group serves luxury brands across the automotive, travel, fashion, jewelry, wine, and spirits end-markets. For more information on Interluxe Group, please visit www.interluxegroup.com.

North & Warren is a global, digital-first media and marketing company connecting luxury brands with affluent and high-net-worth audiences. The company executes fully integrated marketing campaigns across a portfolio of lifestyle media assets, exclusive commerce partnerships, and proprietary digital and creative solutions. For more information on North & Warren, please visit www.northandwarren.com/.

About Quinn

Quinn is a luxury-focused, integrated communications agency. From offices in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, and London, the firm provides strategic communications and solutions, including storytelling, earned media, brand and media partnerships, influencer marketing, creative ideation, and thought leadership, to many of the most prominent luxury brands across travel and hospitality, residences, wine and spirits, yachting, private aviation, and restaurants. For more information on Quinn, please visit quinn.pr/.

SOURCE North & Warren, LLC