Intermedia Acquires Omni-channel Cloud Contact Center Provider, Telax

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia, a leading unified communications as a service (UCaaS) software provider for managed service providers (MSPs) and the small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) they serve, today announced the acquisition of Telax, a Toronto-based cloud contact center as a service (CCaaS) software provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed; however, Intermedia has shared that this transaction brings annualized revenue to ~$250 million.

The Telax acquisition advances Intermedia's position as a cloud communications and collaboration leader through the addition of a world-class omni-channel CCaaS solution. For partners, it means access to additional, significant recurring revenue streams through an integrated UCaaS/CCaaS solution or CCaaS standalone; solutions that share the same intuitive administrative point of control, 99.999% uptime SLA, full sales, marketing, training, billing, and taxation support, and J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical assistance that Intermedia's partners value today. And for customers, the acquisition delivers a single platform that better addresses the needs of frontline, knowledge, and contact center workers through a common set of communications and collaboration tools that help drive greater efficiency and productivity.

According to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, the North American cloud contact center market is expected to grow to $4.2B by 2022, with CCaaS adoption predicted to grow exponentially in the coming years.

"This is a very savvy move for Intermedia. Businesses continue moving their communications, customer care, and other software workloads to the cloud at a rapid pace, and they look for providers that can offer a one-stop shop for a broader scope of their needs. Intermedia's acquisition and integration of Telax's Cloud Contact Center into its communications cloud will do just that," said Elka Popova, Vice President, Information and Communications Technologies at Frost and Sullivan.

Telax has grown to be a leader in the contact center communications space by developing a pure-play CCaaS solution that is built entirely on a proprietary platform. With carrier-grade quality and backed by world-class support, Telax's cloud contact center solution serves businesses of all sizes with enhanced interactive voice response (IVR), dynamic real-time dashboards and reporting, skills-based call routing, agent scheduling, support quality assurance and more - all delivered through an omni-channel solution that improves contact center productivity and customer outcomes. Like Intermedia, Telax takes a partner-first approach, and includes CallTower, Telesystem, and NHC as part of its partner roster.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Telax into the Intermedia family," said Intermedia CEO, Michael Gold. "As Intermedia continues to accelerate its intent of being a single provider of highly-reliable, highly-supported, and exceptional cloud-based Unified Communications, Collaboration, and Contact Center solutions, Telax is a natural next step to advance that service model. Customers and partners will now have all of their business communication needs provided through one common, highly-reliable UCaaS and CCaaS platform. That means one provider, one intuitive point of control, one bill, and one support team…but not the unnecessary high cost and performance hassle that frequently comes from having two separate cloud solutions."

"As our contact center solution has become a strategic asset at the heart of so many businesses, the thought of joining Intermedia to bring world-class customer engagement solutions to business customers and the partners that serve them is thrilling," said Koray Parmaks, CEO of Telax.

Added Telax Founder, Mario Perez, "Our team brings deep contact center expertise with a proven track record of offering innovative, rock-solid products delivered with passionate support. We look forward to delivering a fully integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solution that drives value for both customers and partners alike."

The Telax and Intermedia product & development teams are already at work integrating the CCaaS product so customers and partners can access it through Intermedia's single customer and partner control panels. Intermedia will also be investing heavily in helping Telax accelerate its CCaaS roadmap to even more quickly deliver new, important capabilities to meet the evolving needs of customers and partners. Telax's current services will continue to be available with no interruption.

Said Frost & Sullivan's Popova, "An integrated set of cloud communications and contact center solutions from a single provider helps businesses realize tremendous operational efficiencies, greater usability, and more rapid and informed decisions when resolving customer issues. And for channel partners looking to add another revenue-rich cloud solution to their portfolio, this creates an excellent opportunity given Intermedia's channel focus."

Telax's 40 employees have joined Intermedia and will continue to be based in Toronto.

Intermedia is a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and business cloud email provider hyper-focused on delivering easy-to-use and secure communication and collaboration solutions to SMBs and the partners that serve them. More than 125,000 business customers and 6,600 active partners rely on Intermedia for greater reliability and productivity. Intermedia's broad yet tightly integrated suite of cloud applications is managed through one intuitive point of control, and Intermedia services are backed by a 99.999% uptime service level agreement (SLA). Intermedia's solutions include Intermedia UniteTM - the all-in-one business phone and communications system with integrated web and video conferencing, team chat, file sharing and backup, and much more, with the desktop and mobile apps that allow for anytime access from virtually any device. Additional Intermedia offerings include business email, office productivity apps, identity and access management, security, and archiving.

Intermedia's 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for channel partners to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud while achieving strong margins and creating attractive new revenue streams through both branded and private label programs.

Intermedia is the only business cloud application provider to have been certified by J.D. Power for its superior 24/7 technical support three years in a row – 2016, 2017, and 2018. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Telax is the only cloud contact center software provider to go-to-market by partnering exclusively with Communication Service Providers (CSP). Telax CCaaS solution is purpose-built and leverages CSPs carrier grade networks to increase reliability while driving down costs. By focusing exclusively on CSP Partnerships, Telax helps CSPs increase lifetime value and wallet-share, by reducing churn, increasing ARPA, and adding a differentiated solution that helps CSPs escape the commodity trap. For more information, please refer to Telax website.

