Intermedia Cloud Communications Advances Contact Center Agent Performance with Introduction of AI Agent Evaluator

Latest AI-powered addition to Intermedia Contact Center enables supervisors to more quickly identify critical customer interaction insights, improving agent performance and customer experience outcomes

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a global leader in AI-powered cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced an update to its AI Agent Evaluator™ for Intermedia's award-winning, omni-channel (voice, chat, SMS, WhatsApp, email) Contact Center solution. By providing supervisors with detailed insights and workflow automation for recorded calls, AI Agent Evaluator is designed to help deliver more efficient, meaningful, and impactful feedback to contact center agents and contribute to a more responsive and effective customer service environment.

Unlocking Superior Customer Experiences with AI

Supervisors play a crucial role in maintaining high standards by providing timely and constructive feedback to agents. However, the traditional review process is often time-consuming and prone to oversights, as supervisors randomly sift through numerous recordings or transcripts looking for areas to suggest improvement or reinforce good practices. Intermedia's AI Agent Evaluator changes the game by streamlining and enriching this process, helping to ensure that critical details are not overlooked, and supervisors focus their time and attention where it's needed most, with the goal of always improving the customer's experience.

"Intermedia continues to strive to set a high bar in the contact center industry with its latest AI Agent Evaluator release. This new tool aims to address the perennial challenge of agent performance evaluation by leveraging advancements in AI to provide supervisors with actionable insights," said Jim Lundy, CEO, Founder & Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "As AI technology advances, tools like the AI Agent Evaluator will increasingly be used for driving efficiency and better experiences in customer service environments."

Transformative Benefits of AI Agent Evaluator

Powered by Intermedia SPARK AI™, Intermedia's cutting-edge technology that is embedded across all of the company's communications, collaboration, and contact center platforms, AI Agent Evaluator offers a series of powerful benefits, including:

Sentiment Analysis with Granular Insights : Supervisors can now track how customer and agent sentiment evolves throughout the conversation, pinpointing moments where sentiment shifts, such as when a customer moves from frustration to satisfaction. This improves supervisor coaching by helping them identify what triggered positive or negative reactions.

: Supervisors can now track how customer and agent sentiment evolves throughout the conversation, pinpointing moments where sentiment shifts, such as when a customer moves from frustration to satisfaction. This improves supervisor coaching by helping them identify what triggered positive or negative reactions. Automated Call Tagging and Topic Identification : Key phrases and topics are automatically highlighted within transcripts, allowing supervisors to quickly identify areas of interest or concern without manually searching through the text. This time-saving feature streamlines their evaluation processes, by focusing on agent performance related to the most important items for their business.

: Key phrases and topics are automatically highlighted within transcripts, allowing supervisors to quickly identify areas of interest or concern without manually searching through the text. This time-saving feature streamlines their evaluation processes, by focusing on agent performance related to the most important items for their business. Detailed Agent Behavior Metrics: By analyzing speaking patterns, including talk-to-listen ratios and words per minute, supervisors gain a deeper understanding of agent engagement and effectiveness. This gives supervisors more coaching opportunities beyond what the transcript content provides.

"AI is revolutionizing the contact center industry by enhancing customer experience, optimizing agent supervision and call handling, automating routine tasks, and providing responsive support and predictive analytics," said Irina Shamkova, Chief Product Officer at Intermedia. "With the latest update to our AI Agent Evaluator, we are empowering supervisors to deliver precise and impactful feedback more rapidly, enhancing agent performance and driving exceptional customer experiences. As AI continues to evolve, it promises to bring unprecedented levels of personalization and efficiency to customer service, setting new standards for the industry. At Intermedia, we are dedicated to leading this transformation and enhancing our solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and partners."

AI Agent Evaluator is just the latest addition to the suite of Intermedia SPARK AI-powered features found within Intermedia Contact Center, joining AI Call & Voicemail Transcription, AI Sentiment Analysis, AI Interaction Summary, AI Transcription Redaction, AI Chatbot, and more.

Intermedia's innovative solutions continue to garner notice, with Aragon Research recently naming Intermedia a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center for SMB, 2024. For more details about AI Agent Evaluator, visit https://www.intermedia.com/products/contact-center/details/evaluator.

Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them as is without warranty of any kind.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications



Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 140,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, though our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com .

J.D. Power 2023 Certified Assisted Technical Program. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com .

