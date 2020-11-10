Intermedia Cloud Communications Partners with ConnectWise to Launch ConnectWise Manage Certified Integration

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia, a leading cloud communications and collaboration solutions provider to over 125,000 businesses and the partners that serve them, announced that it has partnered with ConnectWise, the leading provider of intelligent software and expert services for technology solution providers, to create a robust, streamlined integration between Intermedia and ConnectWise Manage. The announcement was made at the IT Nation Connect IT conference by ConnectWise, the premier event for companies that sell, support, and service technology..

This partnership will make it easy for the North American MSPs that make up the ConnectWise Manage partner community to add Intermedia's cloud communications and collaboration solutions – which includes business voice, video conferencing, contact center, email, chat, file management, and more – to their product portfolios.

Intermedia's ConnectWise Manage integration has been certified by ConnectWise Invent, the ConnectWise official vendor integrator partnership program. Intermedia joined ConnectWise Invent late last year, and has since worked closely with the ConnectWise integration team to ensure that a best-in-class integration was developed and brings real value to the ConnectWise community.

With this integration, ConnectWise MSPs that offer Intermedia products will now be able to:

Export their entire catalog of products and services from Intermedia directly into their ConnectWise Manage Products tab;

Map end-user accounts between Intermedia's Partner Portal and ConnectWise Manage so billing information automatically flows into the correct customer accounts; and

Automatically schedule exports to ensure the latest, most accurate billing information is provided.

This partnership and integration come at a time when the adoption of cloud communications solutions is occurring at a record pace. As businesses continue to navigate the uncertainty of today, one thing that is certain is the need to keep teams connected and working all while remaining responsive to customer needs. Intermedia solves for this with the highly reliable and secure cloud communications solution set that allows users to meet, collaborate, share, and take care of customers wherever they may be working, at any given time on any given day.

And Intermedia makes it easy for MSPs to get their fair share of this massive market with innovative reseller programs that enable partners to maintain ownership of their customer relationships, build significant value in their businesses, and realize at least 5x more recurring revenue than they would through a traditional agent model. In addition to receiving four years running J.D. Power-certified technical support – a first among cloud communications providers and ConnectWise Manage Certified Partners – Intermedia's reseller partners receive full sales, training, marketing, and onboarding support. Intermedia even handles complex telecommunications taxation matters for its partners.

"We are thrilled that Intermedia's ConnectWise Manage integration has been certified through the Invent program," said Travis Vigneau, Director, Solution Partner Strategy at ConnectWise. "The cloud communications market is booming, and we look forward to growing the ConnectWise ecosystem through vendor partnerships that deliver value to the MSP community."

Said Jonathan McCormick, COO at Intermedia, "ConnectWise shares Intermedia's view that channel partners are vital to the success of the nearly 30 million small and medium-sized businesses in this country. And now, maybe more than ever, the role of the partner as trusted advisor is critical to helping these businesses keep their teams connected and business moving forward." He continued, "So our job is to free up our partners' time so they can focus on selling, supporting, and advising customers. Our partnership with ConnectWise is just one more way we are furthering that commitment to the channel."

About Intermedia Cloud Communications

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 125,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions – all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and four-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, we go to work for over 7,000 channel partners by providing them with everything they need to grow their margins and revenue through our private-label reseller and agent programs. Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with 80+ million installed business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

About ConnectWise:

ConnectWise is an IT software company empowering Technology Solution Providers to achieve their vision of success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities, and increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. Visit ConnectWise.com.

Contact:

Darcy Mekis

Intermedia

650.946.1998

[email protected]

Tammy Olson

Hotwire for Intermedia

619.308.5222

[email protected]

J.D. Power 2019 Certified Assisted Technical Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.

SOURCE Intermedia

Related Links

www.intermedia.net

