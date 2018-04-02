Intermedia Given 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Intermedia's private label model makes it easy for partners to scale in the cloud

Intermedia's 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for the channel to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud. Whether under a branded (advisor) or private label program, Intermedia's focus is on helping partners achieve healthy margins and create attractive new revenue streams.

From sales engineers focused specifically on channel development, to readiness and training programs that prepare the channel, to an inside sales organization designed specifically for partner account management and development, to a field sales organization completely dedicated to supporting partners, Intermedia's business is built around enablement.

Intermedia's premier program rewards partners for their commitment

Intermedia's tiered program rewards partners the more time and focus they invest into the Intermedia relationship. All partners benefit from a robust portfolio of free resources to help them drive profitable cloud businesses. This includes brandable marketing assets, Concierge sales assistance, complimentary onboarding and migrations, and 24/7 support from our J.D. Power-certified experts. The more commitment that is demonstrated to the relationship, the deeper Intermedia's investment is in areas such as dedicated account management, marketing development funds, and providing access to sales engineers, to name a few.

Learn more about Intermedia's partner program at Intermedia.net/resellers.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

"Our partner community is one of our most strategic assets – more than 80 percent of Intermedia's new business is generated by our channel partners, with the majority operating under our private label model. While most of our competitors' channel programs don't go much beyond providing agent commissions, that's not true of Intermedia. We feel that incentives and compensation are a critical part of the partner relationship, but Intermedia's program goes way beyond that with significant investments in areas such as training, marketing, pre- and post-technical sales support and account management."

Martorano continued: "We pride ourselves on being a channel-first company and demonstrate that commitment in how we run our business. From product development to operations, our channel partners are always prioritized and top of mind. This focus is clearly depicted with our new Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering, Intermedia Unite™. This product has been developed with our channel program in mind, giving partners choice by either providing them the ability to sell under their own brand and set their own margins in a private label reseller model, or leverage Intermedia's brand through an agent relationship."

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and business cloud email provider hyper-focused on delivering easy-to-use and secure communications and collaboration solutions to SMBs and the partners that serve them. More than 110,000 business customers and 6,500 active partners rely on Intermedia for greater reliability and productivity. Intermedia's broad yet tightly integrated suite of cloud applications is managed through one intuitive point of control, and Intermedia services are backed by a 99.999% uptime service level agreement (SLA). Offerings include cloud voice, web/video/content sharing and conferencing, chat, presence, file backup, sync and share, business email, identity and access management, security, archiving, and more.

Intermedia's 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for channel partners to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud while achieving strong margins and creating attractive new revenue streams through both branded and private label programs.

Intermedia is the only business cloud application provider to have twice been certified by J.D. Power for its superior 24/7 technical support in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit Our Website, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

