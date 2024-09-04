InterMedia Group of Companies® hires Grace Gillespie as Business Development Associate

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMedia Group of Companies® (InterMedia) announces Grace Gillespie to InterMedia, to the role of Business Development Associate.

"I'm thrilled to join this exceptional team and step into my new role dedicated to business growth. I look forward to contributing to InterMedia's success and collaborating with such a talented group of professionals" Gillespie said. "I am confident that our blend of big agency expertise and innovative thinking will drive impressive growth and deliver outstanding results for our clients. I'm most excited about the opportunity to achieve these great things together."

"Grace is a promising Sales and Marketing professional who brings a dynamic perspective and foundation in Brand Awareness/Consideration, Hybrid Marketing models, and Campaign strategy. Grace has developed functional expertise in analyzing actionable consumer insights and strategic planning, with a particular focus on the entertainment industries, including music and athletics", said Kris Johnson, Vice President, Growth & Business Development. "Her innovative approach and enthusiasm for integrating cutting-edge marketing strategies position her as a valuable asset to our team."

Grace is based in Woodland Hills, California. For more information, please contact Grace Gillespie at 818-400-8603, [email protected]

About the InterMedia Group of Companies®

The InterMedia Group of Companies® is a fully integrated $1 Billion Dollar plus advertising, media, analytics, marketing, technology, entertainment, and communications organization known for blending direct response advertising with general market techniques. Founded in 1974, IMGC specializes in brand response, direct response, retail, brand building and ecommerce advertising.

The company is comprised of multiple, synergistic business units:

InterMedia Advertising® (analytics, strategy, planning and research), InterMedia Time Buying Corp® (offline media execution), InterMedia Interactive® (online planning, buying and creative), MediaPoint Network® (Performance-based advertising), InterImage Productions® (television and radio production), InterPost Productions® Editorial (post production and visual effects), InfoTech Development™ (advertising and media metrics technology), InterMedia Entertainment® (Celebrity and IP licensing deals) and CPM Networks™ (unwired networks of cable, broadcast TV, and radio media).

Contact

Hunington Sachs, Esq. / VP Business & Legal Affairs

InterMedia Group of Companies

[email protected]

818-933-8739

