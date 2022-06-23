Intermedia Launches Contact Center AI-driven Analytics to Help Businesses Identify Critical Insights from Customer Interactions

Intermedia Interaction Analytics™, a new feature of Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center™, helps businesses capture the voice of the customer by automating trend recognition of key words and phrases from daily customer interactions to surface insights that can materially improve business performance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced the release of Intermedia Interaction Analytics, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-based feature that has been added to Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center. Many businesses receive hundreds, if not thousands, of customer calls each day with valuable customer data embedded within those calls. However, important business insights from customer engagements may be lost, and therefore inaccessible to business leaders, due to the sheer volume of interactions. Intermedia Interaction Analytics and its AI engine can now illuminate the powerful business insights from patterns within high volumes of customer calls.

Intermedia Interaction Analytics transcribes every call (including voicemail) that comes through one or more designated call queues. It then uses artificial intelligence to analyze the call and assign sentiment tags based on the ratio of positive to negative words. Those with access to call recordings can use the recording search filter to search by sentiment or even by keyword or phrase. Supervisors can also automatically flag calls for further evaluation based on key phrases.

The information gathered through Intermedia Interaction Analytics has broad application across most business functions within an organization. Some examples include:

Support - Customer support managers can be alerted to key phrases like "cancel" to see how





- Customer support managers can be alerted to key phrases like "cancel" to see how frontline representatives handle various situations and train as needed for improved outcomes;





Product – Product teams can receive alerts for terms such as "broken" or "missing" to identify opportunities for product improvements or the development of new products or features;





– Product teams can receive alerts for terms such as "broken" or "missing" to identify opportunities for product improvements or the development of new products or features; Sales – Sales managers can search positive and negative conversations to identify techniques and pitches that are working or can be improved; and





– Sales managers can search positive and negative conversations to identify techniques and pitches that are working or can be improved; and Marketing – Marketing teams can utilize feedback to adjust campaigns with messaging that better identifies customer needs.

Intermedia Interaction Analytics is the latest business process improvement feature to be added to Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center. Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center uses a combination of AI, workflow automation, virtual agents, intelligent call routing, integrations, reporting, and employee collaboration tools to help businesses of all sizes reduce costs and improve the customer experience, all without the need to add additional resources. Plus, because it's in the cloud, Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center lets employees deliver superior customer care from anywhere. "Ensuring high service quality with limited resources is the current reality for most businesses," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "To make that reality manageable, customer experience vendors need to deliver practical AI solutions businesses can use today, not 6 months from now. Intermedia Interaction Analytics and tools like it go a long way in helping businesses deliver excellent customer service even if they may be experiencing staffing shortages."

Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center is being utilized by organizations of all sizes across a wide variety of industries to help deliver a higher level of quality customer care – from local physician offices, law practices, real estate companies, financial firms, and government municipalities to national retailers and healthcare providers. Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center is available directly to customers and through Intermedia's partner ecosystem as either an integrated component of Intermedia Unite® - the all-in-one cloud communications and collaboration platform that, in addition to contact center, includes voice, video conferencing, chat, file sharing and backup, and more - or as a standalone solution that can be integrated with existing phone systems.

Koray Parmaks, Intermedia's Vice President of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), said, "Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center gives businesses and the partners that serve them the tools they need today to deliver an outstanding customer experience without the cost, complexity, resource requirement, and prolonged implementation time experienced with competing solutions. With the addition of Intermedia Interaction Analytics, business leaders are now able to sift, more easily and efficiently, through all of the calls within their sphere of control to identify the customer conversations that have the biggest impact on their success. And for partners, Intermedia Interaction Analytics adds even more value to a solution built to help their customers deliver exceptional customer experiences."

To learn more about the benefits that Intermedia Interaction Analytics can have on your customer experience function, visit https://www.intermedia.com/products/contact-center for more information.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications, Inc.

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 130,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions – all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and six-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,200 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

Contact:

Rob Gold

Intermedia

314.750.0880

[email protected]

Tammy Olson

Hotwire for Intermedia

619.308.5222

[email protected]

Intermedia, Intermedia Interaction Analytics, Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center, Intermedia Unite, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

J.D. Power 2021 Certified Assisted Technical Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.

SOURCE Intermedia