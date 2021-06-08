Intermedia Releases Extend API Platform, Expanding Integration of Award-Winning Communications Capabilities to Business Applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of the Intermedia Extend API platform, allowing partners and customers to integrate the features of Intermedia's award-winning voice, video conferencing, contact center, and analytics services into their core business applications, including customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and ticketing systems. With Intermedia Extend API, all of the resources that developers need to build custom solutions to meet business needs, including automating workflows, increasing employee productivity, and enhancing customer experiences, are available from a single location.

Last year, the company launched Intermedia Unite Extend – an out-of-the-box set of integrations to connect Intermedia Unite® to several well-known business applications, such as Salesforce, Zoho, Zendesk, and NetSuite. The new Extend API platform now allows customized integration of the full range of Intermedia voice, video, contact center, and analytics services into most popular business applications on the market. Because Intermedia offers a comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade capabilities, developers can integrate the communications and collaboration services they need using a single integration platform.

Organizations can use the Intermedia Extend API platform to:

Increase productivity – embed Click-to-Call with immediate access to contact history in most CRM solutions. Access meeting details (URL, dial-in numbers) and start and manage meetings from most calendar platforms

– embed Click-to-Call with immediate access to contact history in most CRM solutions. Access meeting details (URL, dial-in numbers) and start and manage meetings from most calendar platforms Improve customer experiences – create screen pops with caller name and past customer service issues to enable agents to see relevant information before a conversation starts and enable more personalized engagements

– create screen pops with caller name and past customer service issues to enable agents to see relevant information before a conversation starts and enable more personalized engagements Access critical data – build business-critical dashboards, wallboards, and historical reports that can appear in applications where they are needed. Easily capture, store, and access call recordings for coaching and proof of contracts

– build business-critical dashboards, wallboards, and historical reports that can appear in applications where they are needed. Easily capture, store, and access call recordings for coaching and proof of contracts Automate business workflows – automate a marketing program, such as a survey, by issuing a cadence of omni-channel communications (voice, SMS, and email) via the target's preferred channel from within any ecosystem

– automate a marketing program, such as a survey, by issuing a cadence of omni-channel communications (voice, SMS, and email) via the target's preferred channel from within any ecosystem And much more.

Intermedia Extend API Development Portal

The Intermedia Extend API Development Portal is the comprehensive, single source location for the tools and resources businesses need to integrate Intermedia's communications and collaboration features into core business applications. The APIs include:

Voice APIs for integrating high-quality cloud calling capabilities to any application

for integrating high-quality cloud calling capabilities to any application Meeting APIs for adding HD video and audio conferencing to web and mobile apps

for adding HD video and audio conferencing to web and mobile apps Contact Center APIs for integrating customer experience capabilities

for integrating customer experience capabilities Analytics APIs for integrating custom analytics reports for voice and video quality performance

for integrating custom analytics reports for voice and video quality performance Address Book APIs for providing instant access to company contacts

"To drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences, business owners must have easy and instant access to the information they need without having to remember what content resides where or within what application," said Michael Gold, CEO of Intermedia. "With the Intermedia Extend API platform, we are bringing the performance, reliability, and flexibility of our award-winning cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions to nearly every business application. This will allow customers to create and integrate the custom solutions they need, and then start a call, host or join a meeting, access call data, and much more seamlessly within a common environment."

For Partners

As a partner-first company, Intermedia's Extend API platform provides channel partners with yet another opportunity to maximize their potential, and their profits, in the cloud communications space. With Extend API, partners can create, brand, and sell custom solutions that make business communications even more productive, agile, and efficient. In addition, partners are able to move up market and approach larger prospects who are in search of more comprehensive communications solutions that complement technology platforms they're already utilizing.

Availability

A beta version of Intermedia Extend API is currently available. Visit www.intermedia.com for more information.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications, Inc.

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 122,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions – all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and five-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,000 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models. Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

