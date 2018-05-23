Intermedia Selects Bigleaf Networks as a Preferred Provider of SD-WAN

"For over 20 years, Intermedia has been a consistent leader in the delivery of cloud excellence," said Mark Sher, VP of Unified Communications Product and Marketing at Intermedia. "This is demonstrated time and time again through our investments in network architecture; our feature-rich suite of products such as Intermedia Unite™ which integrates voice, file management, and web and video conferencing; our commitment to running our cloud at an uptime of 99.999% or better; and high quality, J.D. Power-certified 24/7 support. We recognize that there are partners that will want to offer options for delivering services over the top of an existing network or with a managed solution such as SD-WAN. This partnership with Bigleaf makes doing so that much easier."

Sher continued, "We want to make our products as easy as possible for partners to sell, provision, install, and support. This includes giving them the resources and options they need to be successful, such as our VoIP Scout™ network testing tool for use before the customer even signs up, telecom tax calculation, and now Bigleaf's cloud-first SD-WAN."

"Companies are moving their essential communications applications to the cloud for its flexibility and cost advantages, but they don't want to sacrifice quality when it comes to their users' experience. That means they need high-performance internet at all of their offices and locations. Bigleaf's cloud-first SD-WAN platform assists with this by automatically identifying and optimizing traffic for cloud applications like voice, SaaS, and video conferencing," said Jeff Burchett, Co-Founder & VP of Sales at Bigleaf Networks. "We are thrilled to work with a UCaaS leader like Intermedia, and their partners, as a preferred provider of SD-WAN."

Bigleaf's SD-WAN offers the following key features:

Intelligent load balancing: Monitors circuit conditions and adapts load balancing in real-time to match application traffic needs to circuit performance.

Monitors circuit conditions and adapts load balancing in real-time to match application traffic needs to circuit performance. Dynamic QoS: Prioritizes VoIP and other real-time traffic across commodity internet connections, even with varying bandwidth.

Prioritizes VoIP and other real-time traffic across commodity internet connections, even with varying bandwidth. Avoid dropped calls: Provides the benefits of Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) without the hassle and cost. Applications stay connected when a circuit fails.

Provides the benefits of Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) without the hassle and cost. Applications stay connected when a circuit fails. "Plug and play" install: Just plug in the router and update the firewall – everything works out-of-the-box, without changes to the existing security environment.

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent networking service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. Inspired by the natural architecture of leaves, the Bigleaf Cloud-first SD-WAN platform leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-balancing. The company is dedicated to providing a better Internet experience and ensuring peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and business cloud email provider hyper-focused on delivering easy-to-use and secure communication and collaboration solutions to SMBs and the partners that serve them. More than 110,000 business customers and 6,500 active partners rely on Intermedia for greater reliability and productivity. Intermedia's broad yet tightly integrated suite of cloud applications is managed through one intuitive point of control, and Intermedia services are backed by a 99.999% uptime service level agreement (SLA). Offerings include cloud voice, web/video/content sharing and conferencing, chat, presence, file backup, sync and share, business email, identity and access management, security, archiving, and more.

Intermedia's 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for channel partners to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud while achieving strong margins and creating attractive new revenue streams through both branded and private label programs.

Intermedia is the only business cloud application provider to have twice been certified by J.D. Power for its superior 24/7 technical support in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit Our Website, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Contacts

Melanie Lombardi

Intermedia

650.285.5857

PR@intermedia.net

Katie Halloran

LEWIS for Intermedia

619.308.5222

IntermediaUS@teamlewis.com

Jeff Burchett

Bigleaf Networks

503.523.3412

jeffb@bigleaf.net

Intermedia Unite and VoIP Scout are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. J.D. Power 2017 Certified Assisted Technical Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermedia-selects-bigleaf-networks-as-a-preferred-provider-of-sd-wan-300651323.html

SOURCE Intermedia

Related Links

www.intermedia.net

