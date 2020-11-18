Intermedia Simplifies the Complexity Behind Interactive Voice Response Systems with the Launch of "Easy-IVR"

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia, a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced the launch of "Easy-IVR," an intuitive, wizard-based tool that allows businesses to build interactive voice response systems (IVRs) in a fraction of the time it normally takes – all with little to no assistance. IVR is a technology that allows incoming callers to navigate a phone system before talking to a live agent. Easy-IVR is offered as part of Intermedia Contact Center's Pro and Elite packages, the cloud contact center software that is helping businesses of all sizes to deliver more informed, efficient, and responsive customer service and support.

IVRs utilize voice or touch tone keypad prompts to more accurately and efficiently route callers to the right customer support personnel based on specific needs. In some cases, the self-service options of IVRs give customers the option of never having to interact with a live agent in order to get their issue resolved. As a result, IVRs have been proven to help boost sales, reduce churn, increase first-time call resolution, and improve overall customer satisfaction.

The issue, however, is that most IVRs are too complex, cumbersome, costly, and time-consuming to set up, and the business often ends up relying on technical specialists from the software vendor to build out and deploy the system. What's more, once the system is live, any additions, moves, or changes typically require the same level of expertise to reconfigure as it did to build.

Intermedia's "Easy-IVR" solves for this with an intuitive, step-by-step wizard that allows those with little or no technical expertise to create a brand new IVR system from scratch – or modify and optimize an existing one – not in days, but in as little as five minutes.

Features of Intermedia's "Easy-IVR" include:

A streamlined, step-by-step, drop-down wizard flow

Ability to move forward or backward in workflow at any time – allowing you to revise on the fly

Numerous language options – English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, and French

A library of background music tracks

Direct rendering into Intermedia's Contact Center administration tool

"With Easy-IVR, businesses, or the channel partners that serve them, can now easily build, modify, and enhance their interactive voice response systems – saving them significant time and frustration," said Koray Parmaks, Intermedia VP of Customer Engagement and Contact Center. "But in addition to hearing from customers and partners about how labor-intensive IVR systems from other providers can be, we have also discovered how frequently our competitors' IVRs are set up inefficiently and route calls to nowhere. We know all too well that missed calls equal missed opportunities, so as part of this launch, we'll be providing our customers and partners with best-practice guides on how to build effective IVRs that can make every interaction count."

"We participated in the beta-test for Easy-IVR and were extremely impressed. As an Intermedia channel partner, this tool helps us address a number of critical needs, including accelerating the design and deployment of IVRs for our contact center customers, as well as providing us with greater control over troubleshooting and support activities. At the end of the day, it will help us create an even better customer experience, and that's ultimately what we're after," said Ryan Penrod, Senior Engineer, CallTower.

Learn more about Intermedia's Easy-IVR as well as Intermedia's Contact Center packages.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 125,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions – all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and four-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, we go to work for over 7,000 channel partners by providing them with everything they need to grow their margins and revenue through our private-label reseller and agent programs. Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with 80+ million installed business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

