Intermodal Freight Transportation Market to grow by USD 56.12 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Reduced freight transportation costs with intermodal services to drive the growth- Technavio

Reduced freight transportation costs with intermodal services are key factors driving market growth. There is a strong preference for Intermodal Freight Transport over Single Occupancy Vehicles such as trucks due to the cost advantages offered to transporters. There are indications of increased costs for road haulage companies. Moreover, due to the increasing R&D and huge pressures from governments or regulatory bodies, equipment like trucks is becoming more expensive. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample Report

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the intermodal freight transportation market: AP Moller Maersk AS, BDP International Inc., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Convoy Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Elemica Inc., Hapag Lloyd AG, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Koerber AG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lynden Inc., MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Trimble Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., Wabtec Corp., WiseTech Global Ltd., XPO Inc., and CSX Corp.

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.12% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The growing popularity of multimodal transportation is a major trend in the market.

There is only one contract for multimodal transport and intermodal transport is subject to a number of contracts with various carriers.

Moreover, multimodal uses various modes of transport in accordance with a single bill for carriage.

Significant Challenge

High infrastructure costs are significant challenges restricting market growth.

The investment in infrastructure is necessary for the carriage of consignments by intermodal transport.

The investment includes the construction of gantry cranes and other heavy crane types that are indispensable for lifting container ships at various ports in order to change their mode of transport.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth by the rail transport segment will be significant during the forecast period. For the transportation of goods over a large distance, it provides an economical and environmentally sustainable alternative. Technological improvements, such as the introduction of autonomous trains and improved tracking systems, as well as the competitiveness of rail transport in the intermodal freight sector, are needed. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 56.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, BDP International Inc., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Convoy Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Elemica Inc., Hapag Lloyd AG, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Koerber AG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lynden Inc., MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Trimble Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., Wabtec Corp., WiseTech Global Ltd., XPO Inc., and CSX Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Mode Of Transportation

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

