Intermodal Freight Transportation Market to grow by USD 56.12 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Reduced freight transportation costs with intermodal services to drive the growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

13 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intermodal freight transportation market is expected to grow by USD 56.12 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by transportation (rail transport, road transport, and sea transport), product (minerals and ores, food and farm products, equipment and instruments, chemicals, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2023-2027

Reduced freight transportation costs with intermodal services are key factors driving market growth. There is a strong preference for Intermodal Freight Transport over Single Occupancy Vehicles such as trucks due to the cost advantages offered to transporters. There are indications of increased costs for road haulage companies. Moreover, due to the increasing R&D and huge pressures from governments or regulatory bodies, equipment like trucks is becoming more expensive. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample Report 

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the intermodal freight transportation market: AP Moller Maersk AS, BDP International Inc., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Convoy Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Elemica Inc., Hapag Lloyd AG, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Koerber AG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lynden Inc., MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Trimble Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., Wabtec Corp., WiseTech Global Ltd., XPO Inc., and CSX Corp.
  • Intermodal Freight Transportation Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 6.12% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

  • The growing popularity of multimodal transportation is a major trend in the market.
  • There is only one contract for multimodal transport and intermodal transport is subject to a number of contracts with various carriers.
  • Moreover, multimodal uses various modes of transport in accordance with a single bill for carriage.

Significant Challenge

  • High infrastructure costs are significant challenges restricting market growth.
  • The investment in infrastructure is necessary for the carriage of consignments by intermodal transport.
  • The investment includes the construction of gantry cranes and other heavy crane types that are indispensable for lifting container ships at various ports in order to change their mode of transport.

Keg Segments:

  • The market share growth by the rail transport segment will be significant during the forecast period. For the transportation of goods over a large distance, it provides an economical and environmentally sustainable alternative. Technological improvements, such as the introduction of autonomous trains and improved tracking systems, as well as the competitiveness of rail transport in the intermodal freight sector, are needed. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample Report 

Related Reports:

The finished vehicles logistics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 24.15 billion.

The cross-border e-commerce logistics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.54% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 67.22 billion. 

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 56.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.12

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AP Moller Maersk AS, BDP International Inc., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Convoy Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Elemica Inc., Hapag Lloyd AG, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Koerber AG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lynden Inc., MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Trimble Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., Wabtec Corp., WiseTech Global Ltd., XPO Inc., and CSX Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Mode Of Transportation

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

School Bags Market to grow by USD 6.38 billion from 2022 to 2027 | High demand for lightweight school bags to drive the growth- Technavio

School Bags Market to grow by USD 6.38 billion from 2022 to 2027 | High demand for lightweight school bags to drive the growth- Technavio

The school bags market is expected to grow by USD 6.38 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR...
Ophthalmology Devices Market size to grow by USD 19.93 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

Ophthalmology Devices Market size to grow by USD 19.93 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

The ophthalmology devices market is expected to grow by USD 19.93 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Air Freight

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.