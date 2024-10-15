Internal Auditor Magazine Names 15 Emerging Leaders for 2024

Honorees define what it means to be resilient, catalysts for change

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing adaptability and diverse experiences that exceed the norm to their organizations around the world, 15 internal auditors from Singapore, Canada, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States are honored as this year's "Emerging Leaders" by Internal Auditor, the premier, award-winning magazine published by The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).

Ranging in age from 25 to 30 years old, the recipients are recognized for their skills in mastering internal audit processes and advanced audit engagements, including their involvement in highly complicated assignments and new innovations that work to support the quickly evolving auditing profession.

"Today's emerging leaders have not only seamlessly adapted to the new risks that are presented in our profession but have become influential leaders in a time of transformative technological change," says Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, president and CEO of The IIA. "These individuals have demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing best practices, fostering innovation, and maintaining the highest ethical standards within their organizations, while embodying what it means to be a change agent. This recognition highlights their personal achievements and underscores the growing importance of strong leadership in internal audit."

This year's Emerging Leaders join a diverse cohort of 190 peers from countries worldwide who have been recognized annually since the program began in 2013. Representing fields from engineering to data science, these rising stars bring a unique perspective to the internal audit profession, while collectively contributing to and shaping the evolving role of internal auditors as strategic advisors and catalysts of change. "This year's Emerging Leaders showcase the internal audit profession's adaptability and far-reaching influence in a business world driven by transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence," according to the magazine, which spotlights each in the October issue, now available at InternalAuditor.org

The be selected as an Emerging Leader, individuals must be a member of The IIA and have, or be working toward, their Certified Internal Auditor certification. They are selected by a panel of distinguished internal auditors, including members of The IIA Global Board of Directors, who evaluate nominations detailing each individual's performance in the areas of business acumen and leadership, service to the profession, collaboration, community service, and innovation.

The 2024 Emerging Leaders are:

Fang Ting Cheung, CIA, 26

Assistant Vice President

Barclays

Singapore

Fang Ting Cheung is making a significant impact at Barclays Singapore with her innovative spirit and dedication to inclusivity. She brings fresh perspectives to the internal audit process and has been instrumental in shaping the function, including developing a prototype automation tool designed to enhance regulatory compliance. Additionally, in her co-chair role with Barclays Singapore's Emerge program, she helped launch the first reverse mentoring program in the region to bridge generational gaps and foster inclusivity.

Nicholas Meyer, CIA, CISA, 28

Senior Auditor

Salesforce

Indianapolis

Nicholas Meyer is leading the integration of technology with internal audit processes at Salesforce. He recently developed new business requirements and tested user access for a governance, risk, and compliance solution, showcasing his innovative approach. Meyer also led an organization-wide hack-a-thon with the goal of streamlining operations and enhancing the department's efficiency. He enjoys participating in several community service and professional development initiatives.

Nisha Nair, CIA, FCCA, UAECA, CFE, 30

Internal Audit Specialist

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Nisha Nair began her career in internal auditing with an internship at KPMG Lower Gulf Limited and now works at the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation. Her responsibilities include audit assignments, data analytics, advisory assignments, whistleblowing assessments, and audit and risk committee reporting. Nair developed a five-stage data analytics maturity assessment framework for public sector internal audit functions and co-authored an internal audit white paper for nuclear regulatory bodies. Beyond her active involvement in the global internal audit community, she participates in various environmental and social initiatives.

James Baxter, CIA, 29

Manager, Risk Consultant

EY

Denver

James Baxter is a manager in EY's Financial Service Organization Risk Consulting practice where he helps clients navigate the complexities of Web3 risk management and regulatory compliance. Baxter's team has supported a Web3 client for over three years, enhancing their control environment and risk management framework. He excels in managing long-term client partnerships and is known for his empathetic leadership style, which he attributes to the mentorship and support he has received throughout his career at EY.

Perla Habchi, 27

Internal Audit Project Lead

Natural Resources Canada

Ottawa, Canada

Perla Habchi excels at the intersection of innovation and internal auditing, earning the Internal Audit Vision Award for her work on an internal control framework for public sector innovation audits. She is passionate about advancing the profession, serving as advocacy chair on the IIA–Ottawa Chapter board and frequently speaking at universities. Habchi's dedication extends to mentoring student auditors and promoting internal audit awareness. As an Emerging Leader, she aims to inspire young women in the profession, encouraging them to persevere and pursue their goals.

Yujia Li, 30

Senior Data Analytics Auditor

Metra

Chicago

Yujia Li is revolutionizing internal auditing through data science at Chicago's commuter rail system, Metra. With a background in data analytics, she leverages machine learning and predictive modeling to enhance internal controls, risk management, and governance processes. One of her notable achievements is developing a machine learning pipeline to improve the purchase card audit process. Li is currently pursuing a master's degree in data science and shares her expertise with colleagues as the co-founder of Metra's data science club.

Tommy Kerr, CIA, 25

Senior Consultant, Internal Audit and Financial Advisory

Protiviti

Overland Park, Kan.

Tommy Kerr is making significant strides in the internal audit profession at Protiviti where he helps clients advance business processes and IT infrastructure through risk analysis, control design, and process improvement. Known for his collaborative approach, Kerr fosters meaningful relationships and seamless teamwork. One of his proudest achievements is leading an enterprise risk assessment program that sparked strategic conversations at the board level.

Abibat Oladunjoye, CIA, 30

Internal Audit Associate

PwC Nigeria

Lagos State, Nigeria

Abibat Oladunjoye's passion for internal auditing was initially sparked by a debate on equity and accountability. She quickly earned her Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certification, passing all three parts within 10 months. At PwC Nigeria, she leads assurance and consulting engagements, which includes creating standard operating procedures that improve client satisfaction. Oladunjoye aspires to become a thought leader in internal auditing and actively supports the community through training and coaching.

Anant Pathak, 28

Vice President, Audit Supervisor

Bank of America

Wilmington, Del.

Anant Pathak's career at Bank of America began with an internship that blossomed into a role as an audit supervisor. His dedication is evident in his work on critical projects, which included reviewing Paycheck Protection Program applications during the COVID-19 pandemic. Born in Gujarat, India, and moving to the U.S. at age nine, Pathak attributes his success to perseverance and support from family and mentors. He actively gives back by mentoring interns and new hires, facilitating training, and participating in recruitment efforts.

Katy Carriere, CIA, CPA, 29

Assistant Vice President, Audit Manager

Synchrony

Mandeville, La.

Katey Carriere excels at building relationships and managing internal audit engagements at Synchrony. She is proud of her work's impact on consumers, from presenting audit results to participating in hospital audits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her dedication earned her Synchrony's CEO Award in 2023 for exceptional initiative and leadership. As president of the IIA–New Orleans Chapter, she enjoys nurturing the next generation of auditors through student events and innovative initiatives.

Lauren Kimler, 28

Audit Manager – Vice President

Wells Fargo

Philadelphia

Lauren Kimler's passion for banking intricacies drives her work as an audit manager at Wells Fargo where she focuses on the mortgage and capital market functions. Collaborating with the Innovation and Analytics team, she has enhanced her data and analytics skills, leading to more effective testing of key controls and the completion of impactful audits. Kimler is committed to community service, and well known for her excellent interpersonal skills and ability to build rapport with colleagues.

Bilal Rajab, CIA, CEM, CMVP, 30

Head of Technical Audit

Emirates Water and Electricity Company

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Bilal Rajab combines his engineering expertise with audit acumen to revolutionize practices at Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC). In 2022, he won the Internal Audit Championship, showcasing his deep audit knowledge and proficiency. Previously named a Young Future Energy Leader, Rajab now manages technical reviews for specialized operational risks and supports strategic audit planning at EWEC. He is also an Internal Audit Foundation Ambassador, advocating for qualified professionals in the field.

Alex Barron, 30

Senior Auditor

Jackson Financial Inc.

Lansing, Mich.

Alex Barron's journey to internal auditing began with a part-time support position at Jackson Financial where he focused on Sarbanes-Oxley compliance. Passionate about continuous learning, Barron aims to improve his audit skills and assist his co-workers with the development of new resources, including an onboarding welcome guide to support new employees. One of his proudest achievements is presenting for Jackson Financial's Leadership Chat program, where he shared insights about internal auditing.

Ashley Ruta, CIA, 26

Financial Services Internal Audit Manager

Crowe LLP, New York

Ashley Ruta is quickly becoming a trusted advisor at Crowe where she manages engagements for financial institutions with a fresh perspective on risk assessments, control testing, and client communications. She excels in client-facing roles, performing risk assessments, creating remediation plans, and building strong client relationships. Ruta's problem-solving skills led her to develop an engagement tracking tool, enhancing her team's audit efficiency. Outside of work, she volunteers to support local students from low-income households.

Evan Webber, CIA, CFE, CPCU, 30

Director, Internal Audit & Risk Services

OSF Healthcare System

Peoria, Ill.

Evan Webber is reshaping the internal audit function at OSF Healthcare System with innovative risk management approaches. His team created a comprehensive risk universe, sparking leadership conversations and adding objectivity to audit planning. As director of internal audit and risk services, Webber collaborates on the company's strategic vision and manages daily operations. Known for his critical thinking, he enjoys leading brainstorming sessions and bringing creative solutions to the table.

