Internal Auditor Magazine Names 2023 Emerging Leaders

The Institute of Internal Auditors

05 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET

Award recognizes young professionals for their outstanding contributions to the internal audit profession and their communities.

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internal Auditor magazine, the flagship publication of The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA), has announced its "2023 Emerging Leaders" list — featuring an eclectic group of 15 visionaries poised to redefine the future of internal auditing during a period of unprecedented change.

This year's Emerging Leaders are not only navigating change but embracing it. By tapping into the significant potential of artificial intelligence, expansive language models, data analytics, and more, these leaders are helping their organizations and their colleagues seize new opportunities. This year's Leaders share a common desire to continue learning, growing, and excelling in their respective fields, which promises a bright future for the internal audit profession.

The 2023 Emerging Leaders are:

  • Hasan AliyevAgrotrade Supply Group
  • Aimee Bhakthavachalam – Protiviti
  • Joshua CastilleWeaver
  • Natasha FernandezUber Technologies Inc.
  • Jason GilleyOntario Lottery and Gaming Corp.
  • Areeba Hassan – Scotiabank
  • Alex HeislerGate City Bank
  • Ying Ho LeeBank of America
  • Brooke LobdellNutrien
  • Brent LoganAlliance for Sustainable Energy LLC
  • Jada PierreTIAA
  • Shanna SaraviaWarner Bros. Discovery
  • Andrew SizemoreClark Schaefer Consulting
  • Alina ShynkarADM
  • Monica VulichYum! Brands

In addition to positioning themselves as key contributors for their organizations, these young professionals also have shown a solid commitment to their communities, offering a helping hand where needed, assisting those less fortunate, and mentoring junior colleagues to help accelerate their development.

"This year's Emerging Leaders are moving the profession forward," says Anne Millage, editor-in-chief of Internal Auditor magazine. "Be it their work with AI, data analytics, and other technologies, or their focus on mentoring the next generation of internal auditors, they already are having a significant impact on the profession. They are a passionate group, which is reflected both in their jobs and their personal lives."

This year's panel of judges comprised global leaders in the internal audit profession, including members of The IIA's Global Board of Directors and Guidance Council and North American Board of Directors and Content Advisory Council. The judges considered each candidate in the areas of business acumen/leadership, innovative thinking, service to the profession, and community service.

For more information on each of this year's honorees, including bios, pictures, and a video, visit the "2023 Emerging Leaders" article in Internal Auditor Magazine.

About Internal Auditor
Internal Auditor magazine is the world's leading publication covering the internal audit profession. The award-winning magazine shares timely, indispensable information for professionals who want to keep pace with the diverse, dynamic field of internal auditing. For more information, visit InternalAuditor.org

About The Institute of Internal Auditors
The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 235,000 global members and has awarded more than 190,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

