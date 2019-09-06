International Airlines Group Expands Partnership With Sabre to Fully Optimize Schedule Forecasting Across All Routes

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's largest airline groups, International Airlines Group (IAG) has selected Sabre Corporation's (NASDAQ: SABR) Sabre AirVision Profit Manager technology, and migrates to Amazon Web Services (AWS) across all of its Sabre AirVision Planning and Scheduling solutions. The cutover includes British Airways, Iberia, Iberia Express, and Vueling, making the airline group Sabre's largest Planning & Scheduling customer using the solutions and operating on AWS.

IAG's airlines have been using Sabre's Planning and Scheduling technology for more than 15 years and have already seen great success. IAG is now looking to create end-to-end planning and scheduling across its carriers, extending its footprint with Sabre. This will enable it to respond to competitor changes quicker, provide visibility of new and existing market opportunities, drive a holistic IAG codeshare strategy, have faster strategic and tactical scheduling and – most importantly – optimize flight times to drive incremental revenue gains.

"As IAG strengthens its global network through its portfolio of airlines, it's important that we partner with a provider that offers best-in-class, modern technology that generates value for our airlines and the Group," said Alistair Hartley, director of strategy at IAG. "The successful migration to Amazon Web Services, coupled with expanding our solution footprint with Sabre, allows us to get greater value from our planning and scheduling activity."

In addition to migrating to Amazon Web Services, IAG has cut over to Profit Manager, a solution that helps airlines identify the strengths or weaknesses within a schedule and quantifies the impact of a proposed schedule. With Profit Manager, airlines can improve profitability by better understanding passengers' flight and cabin preferences, identify new schedule opportunities and respond quickly to competitive changes. Furthermore, as part of the launch of the Sabre Commercial Platform, Sabre has enhanced Profit Manager to forecast down to the cabin level, a capability that helps optimize the future schedules by matching cabin level demand.

"Expanding the IAG and Sabre relationship is the latest of great successes we've seen over the years as we continue to provide leading technology for the group," said Rodrigo Celis, senior vice president of commercial airline solutions at Sabre. "Together we expect to accelerate innovation in schedule optimization, which will ultimately improve analyst productivity, increase revenue opportunities, and foster a more customer-centric planning and scheduling approach – a partnership that will ultimately enhance the travel experience for the customer."

Earlier this year, Sabre spent time with more than 100 of its Planning and Scheduling customers in London to discuss product strategy, roadmaps, and priorities. As they look to the future, continuing to migrate customers to Amazon Web Services, rolling out best-in-class user interfaces and workflows, and leveraging data to enhance scheduling communications across an airline are among the top priorities.

