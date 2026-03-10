Sabre Appoints Niklas Andréen as Chief Commercial Officer, Airline Tech

New leadership role underscores Sabre's commitment to accelerating airline growth and innovation following its AI-native platform rebuild

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced the appointment of Niklas Andréen as Chief Commercial Officer, Airline Tech, a role intended to accelerate execution following the company's once-in-a-generation technology rebuild.

The appointment reflects growing momentum across Sabre's airline business as customers increasingly adopt modern retailing technology that moves them into the new world of offer-order.

Niklas Andréen, Chief Commercial Officer of Airline Tech at Sabre

"Niklas brings an exceptional blend of deep industry expertise, digital leadership and forward-looking commercial vision," said Shawn Williams, Chief Operating Officer, Sabre. "As airlines move from experimentation to execution in our AI native environment, his experience scaling platform adoption and driving commercial performance will be instrumental in helping our customers realize optimal value from Sabre's rebuilt foundation."

In his role, Andréen will lead global airline sales, account management, commercial strategy, business development and customer support, helping airlines translate technology investment into measurable commercial outcomes. He will work closely with airline partners to scale adoption, deepen strategic relationships and drive more agile, customer centric retailing. Alongside Andy Finkelstein, Chief Commercial Offer of Travel Marketplace, Niklas will advance a unified, customer-first approach that delivers greater consistency, speed and value for sellers, suppliers, and travelers.

"What excited me about Sabre is the clarity of its vision and the reality of what's already been built," said Andréen. "With Sabre Mosaic, Sabre now has a single, unified platform that's open, modular and designed to scale, giving airlines the flexibility to modernize at their own pace. I'm looking forward to working closely with our customers as a true partner, helping them navigate change and execute what matters most for their business."

A proven commercial and transformation leader, Andréen has more than 30 years of experience at the intersection of technology, services and people leadership across global travel organizations, pairing deep operational expertise with a strong track record of improving traveler experiences through technology. He has held senior leadership roles at Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), B&B Hotels, Dreamlake and Travelport.

Andréen, a Swedish native, holds a Master of Science in Business Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics and has completed executive programs at The Wharton School.

Additional Leadership Update: Strategic Commercial Partnerships

As part of the continued evolution of Sabre's commercial leadership, Darren Rickey, a Sabre veteran of more than 25 years, has been appointed to Senior Vice President, Strategic Commercial Partnerships. This position will focus on advancing Sabre's most critical growth initiatives and strategic partnerships. Rickey brings deep experience across product management, delivery and commercial leadership, providing a strong foundation for building and scaling high impact partner relationships.

"Niklas and Darren together represent a powerful force multiplier for Sabre airline partners," Williams added. "Their collective leadership strengthens our ability to execute commercially, deepen strategic partnerships and deliver differentiated value for customers across the travel ecosystem."

