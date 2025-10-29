INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FINANCE, S.A. ANNOUNCES CONSENT SOLICITATION RELATED TO THE 12.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2033

(CUSIP Nos. 45900T AA0 / E6R69L AA2;

ISIN Nos. US45900TAA07 / USE6R69LAA27)

MADRID, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Airport Finance, S.A. (the "Issuer") announced today that it is soliciting (the "Consent Solicitation") the consents (the "Consents") from all registered holders (the "Holders") of its 12.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2033 (the "Notes"), upon the terms and conditions described in the Issuer's Consent Solicitation Statement, dated October 29, 2025 (the "Statement"), to the waiver of certain provisions under (i) the indenture dated as of March 14, 2019 (as amended and supplemented from time to time, the "Indenture"), between the Issuer and Citibank, N.A., as indenture trustee, note registrar, paying agent, transfer agent and notes collateral agent (the "Trustee"), (ii) the third amended and restated common terms agreement and facility agreements dated as of March 14, 2019 (the "Common Terms Agreement") between Corporación Quiport S.A., as borrower (the "Borrower"), the Issuer, as lender, and Citibank, N.A., as administrative agent and (iii) the third amended and restated master accounts agreement dated as of March 14, 2019 (the "Master Accounts Agreement") among the Borrower, as borrower, and Citibank, N.A., as loans account bank and administrative agent (the "Loans Account Bank"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used herein have the meanings given to them in the Statement.

The ultimate purpose of the Consent Solicitation is to facilitate the Issuer's intention to redeem in full the Notes with proceeds from the Concurrent Financings (as defined below), including by reducing the minimum redemption notice of 30 days to three Business Day. Subject to receipt the Required Consents (as defined below), the consummation of the Concurrent Financings, and pursuant to the terms of the Statement, upon the Issuer's redemption of the Notes, a consenting Holder would receive an aggregate payment equal to 107% (multiplied by the Scaling Factor (as defined below)) of the aggregate principal amount of its Notes (consisting of the Consent Payment of 1% and the redemption price of 106% pursuant to the Indenture) together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Accordingly, pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, the Issuer is seeking to obtain Consents from the Holders to waive (the "Requested Waivers") (a) the requirement set forth in Sections 3.1(b), 3.5(c) and 11.1(i)(B) of the Indenture requiring the Issuer to provide a minimum redemption notice of 30 days, to permit the Issuer to redeem the Notes with the proceeds of the Concurrent Financings on at least three Business Days' written notice, (b) the requirement set forth in Section 10.1(a) of the Indenture requiring the Issuer to provide any waiver requests to the Trustee at least 15 Business Days prior to the effectiveness of such waiver, (c) the negative covenant contained in Section 6.6 of the Common Terms Agreement that prohibits the Borrower from establishing subsidiaries, to permit the Borrower to establish the Subsidiary Trust (as defined herein), (d) the terms of Section 5.8.1 of the Master Accounts Agreement limiting the sources from which the Borrower is permitted to receive deposits into the New Loans Account and the times and purposes for which funds can be transferred from the New Loans Account, to permit the Borrower, to deposit therein the proceeds of the Concurrent Ecuadorian Financing (as defined herein), (e) the terms of Section 5.6.1 of the Master Accounts Agreement limiting the sources from which the Borrower is permitted to receive deposits into the Offshore Collection Account and the times and purposes for which funds can be transferred from the Offshore Collection Account, to permit the Borrower to transfer the proceeds of the Concurrent Ecuadorian Financing from the New Loans Account to the Offshore Collection Account to be later applied, among other things, toward the redemption of the Notes and (f) the requirements set forth in the definition of "Permitted Refinancing Indebtedness" of the Common Terms Agreement, to permit the Borrower to incur the Concurrent Loans at any time on or after the U.S. Financing Pricing Date (as defined herein) and on or prior to the prepayment of the Loans and the redemption of the Notes.

Following the commencement of the Consent Solicitation, the Borrower expects to announce a proposed (i) international financing transaction governed by New York law (the "Concurrent U.S. Financing") and (ii) local financing from certain Ecuadorian banks (the "Concurrent Ecuadorian Financing" and, together with the Concurrent U.S. Financing, the "Concurrent Financings"). The proceeds of the Concurrent Financings are intended, among other things, to be deposited with the Indenture Trustee in an amount sufficient to redeem the Notes in full and satisfy and discharge the Indenture. Neither the Statement nor the Consent Solicitation constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer in respect of any Concurrent Financing. Any such offer would be made pursuant to the definitive documents related to the applicable Concurrent Financing and in compliance with applicable law.

The Consent Solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on November 4, 2025, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Issuer in its sole discretion (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). The record date of the Consent Solicitation is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 28, 2025. We reserve the right to establish from time to time any new date as the Record Date and, thereupon, any such new date will be deemed to be the "Record Date" of the Consent Solicitation.

The Consent Solicitation is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary conditions described in the Statement, including receiving the consents of holders (in nominal minimum denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof, subject to the Scaling Factor (as defined below)) of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes (the "Required Consents") and the U.S. Financing Pricing Date has occurred. In accordance with the Indenture, Notes owned by the Issuer, the Borrower, the shareholders of the Issuer or the Borrower or any of their respective affiliates will not be deemed outstanding, and such persons will not be able to vote for the purposes of the Requested Waivers.

The nominal principal amount of $400,000,000 of Notes is subject to a scaling factor (the "Scaling Factor") following amortization payments made pursuant to the Indenture and terms of the Notes. The aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Notes following such amortization is US$332.435.452,19 as of the date hereof. Accordingly, as of the date hereof, the Scaling Factor is 0.874830137. As of the date hereof, the outstanding principal amount of the Notes, excluding Notes held by the Issuer, the Borrower, the Shareholders of the Issuer or the Borrower or any of their respective Affiliates which are not able to vote for the purposes of the Required Consents, is US$332.435.452,19.

In the event that the Consent Effective Time has occurred, the Issuer will pay in cash, on the Settlement Date, an amount equal to US$10 per US$1,000 nominal principal amount of the Notes for which Consents to the Requested Waivers are validly delivered on or prior to the Expiration Date and not validly revoked prior to the Revocation Deadline (the "Consent Payment"). If the Required Consents with respect to the Notes are not delivered, no Holder of Notes will be eligible to receive the Consent Payment. The Consent Payment will be made by the Issuer to The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for the benefit of the applicable Holders who delivered (and did not revoke) such valid Consents to the Requested Waivers with respect to the Notes for which Required Consents were obtained. Holders of Notes for which no Consent is delivered will not receive the Consent Payment, even though the Requested Waivers, once operative, will bind all Holders of Notes and their transferees. The Settlement Date will be on a date promptly following the later of the Expiration Date and the Consent Effective Time, but not later than ten Business Days following the Expiration Date.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, the solicitation agents in the Consent Solicitation and Global Bondholder Services Corporation have been retained to serve as the information agent and tabulation agent. Persons with questions regarding the Consent Solicitation should contact Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (toll free) +1 (800) 558-3745 or (collect) +1 (212) 723-6106. Requests for the Statement should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, at (toll free) +1 (855) 654-2014 or by email to [email protected], or can be accessed through the Consent Website https://www.gbsc-usa.com/iaf.

None of the Issuer, the Borrower, the Solicitation Agents, the Information Agent and the Tabulation Agent, the Trustee, Notes Collateral Agent, Administrative Agent and Loans Account Bank or any of their respective affiliates is making any recommendation as to whether Holders of the Notes should deliver consents in response to the Consent Solicitation. Holders must make their own decisions as to whether to deliver consents.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. This announcement is also not a solicitation of consents with respect to the Requested Waivers or otherwise. The Consent Solicitation is being made solely through the Statement referred to above and related materials. The Consent Solicitation is not being made to Holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the Issuer is aware that the making of the Consent Solicitation would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Consent Solicitation to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Consent Solicitation will be deemed to be made on the Issuer's behalf by the solicitation agent or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

Neither the Statement nor any documents related to the Consent Solicitation have been filed with, and have not been approved or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Statement or any documents related to the Consent Solicitation, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. The Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

