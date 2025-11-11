INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FINANCE, S.A. ANNOUNCES THE SETTLEMENT DATE OF THE CONSENT SOLICITATION RELATED TO THE 12.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2033

(CUSIP Nos. 45900T AA0 / E6R69L AA2;

ISIN Nos. US45900TAA07 / USE6R69LAA27)

MADRID, Spain, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Airport Finance, S.A. (the "Issuer") announces the expected settlement date of its previously announced consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation"), where it sought to obtain the consents (the "Consents") from registered holders (the "Holders") of its 12.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2033 (the "Notes"), upon the terms and conditions described in the Issuer's Consent Solicitation Statement, dated October 29, 2025 (the "Statement") to the waiver of certain provisions under the Indenture, the Common Terms Agreement and the Master Accounts Agreement. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used herein have the meanings given to them in the Statement.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 4, 2025 (the "Expiration Date") Holders representing a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes have validly delivered the Required Consents to the Required Waivers described in the Statement. Additionally, the U.S. Financing Pricing Date has occurred as Corporación Quiport S.A. priced its 9.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2037 on November 5, 2025.

Consequently, the Settlement Date is expected to occur on November 14, 2025. On the Settlement Date, the Issuer will pay the Consent Payment to Holders who validly delivered Consents to the Requested Waivers on or prior to the Expiration Date and did not validly revoke such Consents prior to the Revocation Deadline. The Consent Payment will be made directly to DTC for the benefit of the Holders.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, the solicitation agents in the Consent Solicitation and Global Bondholder Services Corporation have been retained to serve as the information agent and tabulation agent. Persons with questions regarding the Consent Solicitation should contact Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (toll free) +1 (800) 558-3745 or (collect) +1 (212) 723-6106. Requests for the Statement should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, at (toll free) +1 (855) 654-2014 or by email to [email protected], or can be accessed through the Consent Website https://www.gbsc-usa.com/iaf.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither the Statement nor any documents related to the Consent Solicitation have been filed with, and have not been approved or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Statement or any documents related to the Consent Solicitation, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. The Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

