International Bestselling Author Releases Second Business Book MAKING BIG HAPPEN: Applying the Make BIG Happen System to Grow Big

"Do you know what success looks like in your business three years from now? Do you know what it looks like one year from now? If you don't know where you are going, I promise you won't get there." - Mark Moses

In his first book, MAKE BIG HAPPEN: How to Live, Work, and Give BIG, Mark Moses outlined the four critical questions that formed the foundation of CEO Coaching International, an executive coaching firm that has helped more than 875 companies reach extraordinary revenue and EBITDA growth. Now, in the follow-up book MAKING BIG HAPPEN: Applying the Make BIG Happen System to Grow Big (Advantage Media; Hardcover; Jan. 11, 2022), Mark Moses, Don Schiavone, Craig Coleman, and Chris Larkins have translated the firm's proven set of best practices into a simple three-step process, supported by over 30 tools, to show leaders how to achieve extraordinary business growth.

The Make BIG Happen System is a structured planning and execution framework that creates directional clarity and operational results with a set of expert-crafted tools layered on top. It enables companies to grow rapidly because it gives leaders a clear picture of where they want to go, and a repeatable system with specific and measurable activities that will get them there.

The Make BIG Happen System is comprised of three simple elements:

Establish and Maintain the Make BIG Happen Rhythms to Establish Structure Apply the Make BIG Happen Questions to Take Action Leverage the Proven Make BIG Happen Tools to Accelerate Your Success

Born from the authors' collective experiences running, turning around, and successfully exiting complex businesses, the Make BIG Happen System is enriched by the crowdsourced practice of having been applied to hundreds of companies around the world. It brings together all the conditions that success requires—thoughtful strategy, meticulous planning, a system to keep score, and an empowered team of the world's best talent—operating within a culture of accountability that drives constant achievement and consistent growth.

This book breaks the system down in a way that is easy to understand and implement and is sprinkled with the fascinating stories of dozens of companies that have experienced the tremendous success that the system enables.

MAKING BIG HAPPEN is available for pre-order and will go on sale everywhere books are sold on Jan. 11, 2022. Visit ceocoachinginternational.com/makingbighappen/ for more information about the book and ceocoachinginternational.com/ to learn more about the executive coaching firm.

MAKING BIG HAPPEN: Applying the Make BIG Happen System to Grow Big

By Mark Moses, Don Schiavone, Craig Coleman and Chris Larkins

Advantage Media

Jan. 11, 2022

ISBN-13: 9781642253276

Hardcover

About the Authors

Mark Moses

Mark is the author of the international bestselling book, MAKE BIG HAPPEN, and the Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International, which has coached more than 875 of the world's top high-growth entrepreneurs and CEOs in over 45 countries. Mark has won Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year award and the Blue Chip Enterprise award for overcoming adversity. His last company ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Company in Los Angeles, and #10 on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. CEO Coaching International has appeared in the Inc. 5000 list for the last seven consecutive years.

Don Schiavone

Don spent more than 30 years leading high-growth businesses using an in-depth understanding of technology with a data-driven "test-everything" philosophy: You can't manage what you can't measure. Don's approach to coaching focuses on three pillars of success: people, process, and systems, in that order. Don currently leads CEO Coaching International as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, where he has been a driving force behind the formalization of the Make BIG Happen System over the years.

Craig Coleman

Craig is a highly experienced entrepreneur and chief executive. Over a 20-year period, Craig has built and grown successful companies in both the finance and payment processing industries. Craig has been a frequent speaker at industry conferences and a guest lecturer on entrepreneurship at multiple universities. He is a true believer in the value of coaching, having been a client of CEO Coaching International for six years before joining the firm as a coach and member of the executive team.

Chris Larkins

Chris is Senior Partner and Chief Growth Officer of CEO Coaching International. In addition to actively coaching CEOs across industries, Chris is responsible for the firm's growth initiatives, Private Equity and other Strategic Alliances, and the ongoing addition of new coaches - all of whom, as successful former Presidents & CEOs, have Made BIG Happen themselves. A natural challenger, Chris relishes being told that something is impossible, only to prove the skeptics wrong. He is well known for driving strong revenue and profit growth, developing new and highly effective sales strategies, and taking organizations to #1 in their space.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 875 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 45 countries and industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Press, KemperLesnik

[email protected]

(773) 612-3166

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

Related Links

https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

