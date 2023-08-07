International body verifies Vedanta Aluminium products as environmentally sustainable

The Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) is a testament to Vedanta Aluminium's commitment to achieving the highest industry standards in sustainable manufacturing

NEW DELHI, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Aluminium, the largest aluminium producer in India, has announced receiving the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) International verification for its range of products, among the largest in the global aluminium industry. Undergoing a rigorous Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), Vedanta's primary aluminium products performed well on the parameters of energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, and waste generation. This stands testimony to the company's advanced manufacturing practices and green innovations towards ensuring sustainability across the aluminium value chain.

Vedanta Aluminiums range of primary aluminium products verified by EPD
An Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) is a standardized and internationally recognized document that provides transparent and scientifically verified information about the environmental performance of a product. It is based on a thorough Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and provides data on a product's environmental impact throughout its life cycle, including raw material extraction, manufacturing, use, and end-of-life disposal.

The primary aluminium products produced by Vedanta Aluminium and verified by EPD include billets, Primary Foundry Alloy (PFA), wire rods and all categories of ingots. Together, these products find high-end applications in critical sectors like aerospace, infrastructure, automotive, electrical, and packaging, as well as sunrise sectors such as hi-tech manufacturing, renewable energy, battery technologies, electric vehicles, and more.

Commenting on the certification, Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Ltd.- Aluminium Business, said "As the world embraces sustainable practices for a low carbon future, the aluminium industry stands at the forefront of remarkable growth and innovation. With its versatile nature, aluminium holds significant potential in driving the energy transition, positioning Vedanta Aluminium as a critical facilitator. Our commitment to environmental stewardship is exemplified through the Environmental Product Declaration, showcasing our green practices and innovations across the entire aluminium value chain. We remain dedicated to upholding the highest industry standards and providing environmentally sustainable products to our customers."

Access the EPD here: https://www.environdec.com/library/epd6491

Vedanta Aluminium is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices.

