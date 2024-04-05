International Center of Photography (ICP) and Leica Camera Announce the Leica Scholarship with the School at ICP

TEANECK, N.J., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Center of Photography (ICP) and Leica Camera are thrilled to announce the establishment of the Leica Scholarship at ICP. The Scholarship represents an exciting new initiative aimed at supporting photographers in their educational pursuits.

The Leica Scholarship is designed to provide tuition support to a deserving student applying for a One-Year Certificate Program at ICP. The program is widely recognized in the industry for its commitment to fostering creativity, technical proficiency, and a deep understanding of visual culture.

Leica's commitment to excellence in photography and their dedication to photography education aligns seamlessly with ICP's mission. Through this Scholarship, Leica and ICP are forging a meaningful partnership that underscores their shared passion for fostering the next generation of visual storytellers.

"The School at ICP is thrilled to partner with Leica in awarding the first ever Leica Scholarship to a gifted photographer, giving them the opportunity to realize their full potential through an ICP education. As an institution dedicated to expanding access to photography, we are looking forward to further nurturing talented students through the development of their photographic skills, research, and creativity. We are honored to partner with Leica, who, like ICP, is dedicated to photography's ability to function as a catalyst to positively impact humanity", said Colette Veasey-Cullors, Dean and Deputy Director of the School at ICP.

"As we unveil the Leica Scholarship in partnership with ICP, we're not just offering financial support; we're investing in the future of visual storytelling," says Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera North America. "This partnership with the International Center of Photography reflects our unwavering dedication to fostering innovation in photography education for the next generation. Together, we're empowering aspiring photographers to capture the world through their unique lens with skill, creativity, and purpose."

Applications for the Leica Scholarship are open to applicants for ICP's One-Year Certificate Program. Applications can be submitted here.

The deadline for submission is May 1. The recipient will be notified in June 2024.

About the International Center of Photography

The International Center of Photography is the world's leading institution dedicated to photography and visual culture. Cornell Capa founded ICP in 1974 to champion "concerned photography" – socially and politically minded images that can educate and change the world. Through our exhibitions, education programs, community outreach, and public programs, ICP offers an open forum for dialogue about the power of the image.

About Leica

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

