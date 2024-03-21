New: Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 Now Available as a Limited Special Edition in Black

TEANECK, N.J., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica M-Lenses' legendary reputation precedes them. One of these outstanding lenses is the Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4. Still sought after today, it appeared in 1961 as the world's fastest wide-angle lens at the time and experienced a renaissance with its new 2022 edition. Now, Leica Camera AG presents the classic lens in a strictly numbered, limited edition design variant.

Limited Edition Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 (PRNewsfoto/Leica Camera USA) Limited Edition Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 (PRNewsfoto/Leica Camera USA)

Based on the first edition, the Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 now emerges in a black anodized finish, featuring the iconic silver stainless steel front ring, commonly referred to as the "Steel Rim." The engraving on the front reads "LEITZ WETZLAR." Another detail of the lens is the black painted brass focus lock button which acquires a unique patina with frequent use. To come as close as possible to the original, the engravings on the special edition's focus ring have been adjusted. The arrangement of the feet and meter scale is also modelled on the original in terms of color and has been swapped in comparison to the silver series lens.

Regarding its imaging performance, the special edition corresponds to the series model. Photographing with open aperture creates pictures with an especially soft, almost magical bokeh which is hard to achieve even with digital image processing. Its extraordinary image look earned the Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 the title "True King of Bokeh." When stopping down to f/2.8, it produces very sharp and particularly distortion-free pictures which also meet modern requirements for image quality.

The special packaging with its vintage look already hints at the origin of this edition. In addition to the lens, it also comprises of a lens container, a clip-on lens hood as well as an additional round lens hood with E46 thread for the use of filters.

The numbered, limited edition black anodized Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 is available at select Leica Stores worldwide starting today. This lens is limited to 200 pieces worldwide and is priced at $10,495.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

