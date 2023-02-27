International Coaching Federation Achieves Growth Milestone with 50,000 Credential-Holders Worldwide

New milestone reflects a growing global demand for ICF credentials.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) has exceeded 50,000 active ICF credential-holders worldwide, reflecting strong demand across the world for this internationally recognized designation.

ICF has welcomed more than 14,000 new ICF Credential-holders in the past 14 months alone and has seen a 400% increase over the past decade. These record numbers mark a pivotal moment in the history of ICF. They not only demonstrate a growing recognition of ICF as the standard-bearer for quality and ethics within the coaching profession — they represent a growth in global diversity. In 1998, ICF awarded the designation to the first 34 ICF credential-holders — all of whom were from North America. Today, ICF credential-holders live and work in more than 140 countries and territories in every region of the world.

It is also a pivotal moment for all ICF credential-holders, signifying the value these individuals offer to their clients.

"This milestone is a testament to the power and impact each knowledgeable, skilled, experienced coach practitioner has on their clients and communities, as well as the collective ripples of change they create that are transforming our world," said Carrie Abner, vice president of the family organization ICF Credentials and Standards.

"Every day around the world ICF credentialed coaches demonstrate their commitment to excellence in professional and ethical practice, dedicate their lives to supporting clients to maximize their potential, and shine a light on the power of coaching to create a better world for tomorrow."

ICF Credentials and Standards provides the most globally recognized coaching credentials that recognize the competence of coaches across their coaching journey through independent assessment and rigorous eligibility requirements. Credentialed coaches have been verified as having met the global gold standard for professional and ethical practice in coaching.

ICF credential-holders are invited to celebrate this milestone on social media by sharing their credential badges with the hashtags #ICFShineOn and #50KStrong.

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 50,000-plus members located in more than 170 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching.

