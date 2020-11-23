International Coaching Federation Announces 2020 Prism Award Honorees

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) has named the United States' International Trade Administration (ITA) the winner of the 2020 ICF International Prism Award. Vancouver Coastal Health, of British Columbia, Canada, was the Honorable Mention recipient.

Since 2005, the International Prism Award program has celebrated businesses and organizations with coaching programs that fulfill rigorous professional standards, address key strategic goals, shape organizational culture and yield discernible and measurable positive impacts.

An organization must be nominated by an ICF-credentialed coach to be considered for a Prism Award.

"Organizations with a strong coaching culture achieve greater business results and engage their employees more – we know that from research. But in the current environment, investment in coaching is even more significant as it supports people of the organization to deal with the turbulent times we are going through. I applaud the winner, the honorable mention organization and all celebrated nominees for their foresight and commitment to excellence through professional coaching," ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook said.

ICF also recognized four Celebrated Nominees:

Cleveland Clinic

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

ICF will recognize the Prism winner, honorable mention recipients and celebrated nominees during an awards event next year.

Past Prism honorees include EY, GlaxoSmithKline, Ireland's Health Service Executive, Procore Technologies, Rogers Communications and the University of British Columbia.

In 2020, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) celebrates 25 years as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. Its 35,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

