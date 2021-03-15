International Coaching Federation Announces 2021 Global Board Election Results

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the 2021 ICF Board of Directors election have been finalized. Pat Mathews, MCC (United States), has been elected to a one-year term as the 2021 ICF Global Board Chair. Mathews previously served as an ICF Professional Coaches Board Member from 2012 until 2016 and Vice-Chair in 2016.

"ICF has undergone many transformations within the last year. We have expanded the ICF ecosystem with the launch of six family organizations. We have transitioned from the International Coach Federation into the International Coaching Federation. I am looking forward to working with our Board, staff and volunteers to advance our vision of One ICF, supporting coaches and coaching across the globe," Mathews said.

The 2021 ICF Global Board of Directors will be comprised of:

Pat Mathews , MCC, Chair ( United States )

, MCC, Chair ( ) Tracy Sinclair , MCC, Vice-Chair ( United Kingdom )

, MCC, Vice-Chair ( ) Scott Howard , MCC, JD, Secretary/Treasurer ( United States )

, MCC, JD, Secretary/Treasurer ( ) Marita Elizabeth Fridjhon , PCC, Director-At-Large ( United States )

, PCC, Director-At-Large ( ) Cheryl Procter-Rogers , MCC, APR, MA, MBA, Director-At-Large ( United States )

, MCC, APR, MA, MBA, Director-At-Large ( ) Magdalena Nowicka Mook , CEO ( United States )

, CEO ( ) Kara Exner , PCC, ICF Credentials and Standards Representative ( Canada )

, PCC, ICF Credentials and Standards Representative ( ) Morel Fourman, ICF Foundation Representative ( United Kingdom )

) Janet Harvey , MCC, ICF Thought Leadership Representative ( United States )

, MCC, ICF Thought Leadership Representative ( ) Linda McLoughlin , MCC, ICF Professional Coaches Representative ( Ireland , United Arab Emirates )

, MCC, ICF Professional Coaches Representative ( , ) Micki McMillan , MCC, ICF Coach Training Representative ( United States )

, MCC, ICF Coach Training Representative ( ) Andrea Wanerstrand, PCC, ICF Coaching in Organizations Representative ( United States )

More information is available at coachingfederation.org/about/leadership.

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 40,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities and the world through coaching.

