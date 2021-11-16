International Coaching Federation is Leading the Evolution of Accreditation in Coaching Education

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After one of the biggest quality improvement initiatives in its history, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) has announced its first-ever large-scale updates to its accreditation structure. The changes are being spearheaded by ICF Coaching Education, an ICF family organization formerly known as ICF Coach Training.

"We are innovating our current global accreditation model to set the highest standards for coach-specific education in the world," said Luke Davis, M.Ed., CAE, vice president of ICF Coaching Education. "Our new structure will enable coaches to find a clearer path to quality education that prepares them for the nuance, complexity and sophistication of today's coaching consumer."



Over the next 18 months, ICF Coaching Education will work with ICF accredited organizations and institutions, and those interested in pursuing ICF accreditation, to make a series of both structural and standards updates. Enacting these changes allows ICF and coaching education providers to strengthen the coaching field through the use of validated coaching competencies, a common code of ethics, and fair, reliable assessments.

Notable changes include:

The introduction of three accreditation levels that are tied to ICF Credentialing pathways. These accreditation levels seek to clearly communicate the path for progressive development over time as a coach.

An accreditation status that applies to an entire organization, rather than to specific coach training programs or curricula. This change allows ICF to recognize the impact and responsibility that a provider's operations, organization and administration has upon any participant's experience of quality and equity with the accredited organization.

"The future of coaching begins today with the evolution of accreditation in coaching education," said Micki McMillan, M.Ed., MCC, chair of the ICF Coaching Education Board of Directors. "And it brings us a step closer to a future where coaching is a trusted and integral part of a thriving society."

These updates are the result of research and work produced by a global task force on program accreditation.

