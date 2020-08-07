International Coaching Federation Job Analysis Process Recognized by ASAE

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) has recognized the International Coaching Federation (ICF)'s job analysis process with a Silver Award in its 2020 Power of A Awards program.

ASAE created the Power of A Awards program to bring attention to the association community's valuable contributions to society at the local, national and global levels.

ICF's robust job analysis process incorporated input from more than 1,300 coaches and included a survey, in-depth interviews with subject-matter experts and many weeks of meticulous analysis and extensive discussion. The work culminated last year in the release of the updated ICF Core Competencies.

The ICF Core Competencies are the basis of the Association's coach credentialing and program accreditation processes. The updated ICF Core Competency model highlights the collective insights and wisdom that coaches shared through the job analysis work and identifies the common knowledge, skills and abilities that unite the global community through practice.

The Core Competencies serve as the foundation for coaching not only among ICF Members and Credential-holders, but also non-ICF coaches who use the framework as the basis for their work. The ripple effect of the Core Competencies also extends to managers and leaders who apply coaching skills in their work, as well as the many coaching clients worldwide who ultimately benefit from partnering with a trained professional coach.

"As a global organization that represents nearly 31,000 credentialed coaches around the world, one of our strongest assets is the collective knowledge, skill, experience and commitment to professional and ethical practice that our community represents. To leverage this collective wisdom in the review and update of the ICF Core Competencies was an exciting privilege, in and of itself. To be recognized for the rigor and robustness of this research, however, is a true honor—an honor we are thrilled to share with every member of our global community," Carrie Abner, Vice President of ICF Credentials and Standards, said.

In 2020, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) celebrates 25 years as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. Its 41,000-plus members located in 147 countries and territories work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

