International Coaching Federation Releases 2020 Global Coaching Study

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) has released its newest piece of industry research, the 2020 ICF Global Coaching Study.

The 2020 Global Coaching Study is the largest coaching industry research study ever. It incorporates a record-breaking 22,457 valid survey responses from coaches and managers and leaders who are using coaching skills in 161 countries and territories.

The study was undertaken by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC), with a survey that opened in May 2019 and closed December 2. The survey was available in nine languages.

"ICF's portfolio of industry research allows the community of coaches to stand strong with fresh knowledge of industry trends to inform their daily decisions," ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook said. "The 2020 Global Coaching Study provides important insight into the size and scope of the coaching industry, as well as the opportunities and obstacles facing coaches and managers and leaders who use coaching skills."

The study shows that globally, there were approximately 71,000 coach practitioners in 2019, an increase of 33% on the last estimate calculated in 2015. The estimated global total revenue from coaching in 2019 was $2.849 billion USD, representing a 21% increase over the 2015 estimate.

The 2020 Global Coaching Study provides important benchmarking data as the last coaching industry research conducted entirely before the outbreak of COVID-19.

"The world we live and work in today is dramatically different from the world we lived in during the second half of 2019. It will be months or years before we can fully appreciate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on coaches, managers and leaders who use coaching skills, and the individuals and organizations who partner with coaches. We needed additional research to get a truly up-to-date snapshot of the coaching profession," Mook explained.

To this end, ICF commissioned PwC to conduct a follow-up survey, COVID-19 and the Coaching Industry. During a field period of less than one month, this survey yielded more than 10,000 responses from 140 countries and territories. It provides a timely and accurate snapshot of how the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted coaches and coaching.

The Executive Summary for the 2020 ICF Global Coaching Study and the Final Report for COVID-19 and the Coaching Industry are available as free downloads at coachfederation.org/2020study.

The Final Report for the 2020 ICF Global Coaching Study is available for purchase at the same URL. The report price is $95 USD for ICF Members and $295 USD for non-members.

In 2020, the International Coaching Federation (ICF) celebrates 25 years as the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. Its 35,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

