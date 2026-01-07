LISLE, Ill., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Motors, LLC * ("International") announces its 2027 S13® Integrated Powertrain meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) emissions requirements for 2027 model year trucks. Developed from a clean sheet design back in 2017, the 2027 S13 Integrated Powertrain meets stringent regulatory requirements while continuing to deliver simplicity, performance and reliability.

International Confirms EPA 2027 Readiness with Proven S13 Integrated Powertrain

The 2027 S13 Integrated Powertrain carries over 90% of hardware from the current platform, which includes consistency in service tools, parts, and technician training. Customers can expect similar fuel economy, driving experience, and powertrain weight as today's S13 Integrated Powertrain, ensuring operational continuity and peace of mind.

Comparison:2024 vs. 2027 Standards

Parameter 2024 Standard 2027 Standard NOx Limit 0.20 0.035 EGR Usage Yes Eliminated Aftertreatment Dual-stage Dual-stage without pre-heating Electrical Architecture 12V only 12V cab + 24V powertrain Renewable Fuel Compatibility R100 Approved R100 Approved

"We've been preparing for EPA 2027 for years. Our customers won't face surprises, only the same proven powertrain," said Dan Kayser, executive vice president, Commercial Operations, International. "Our customers get a reliable solution without unnecessary complexity."

The S13 Integrated Powertrain enables a compact, efficient design that meets nitrogen-oxide (NOx) regulations without unnecessary complexity. Fleets across North America have logged more than 700 million miles with the S13 Integrated Powertrain, touting the powertrain's fuel efficiency, service solutions, reliability and drivability.

Proven and Unchanged

S13 Engine: No EGR cooler, fixed-geometry turbo with smart DEF dosing, dual overhead cam design, 23:1 compression ratio.

T14® Transmission: compact 14-speed with planetary gearset, electronic clutch actuator, integrated PTO options, and advanced oil lubrication system

Dual-Stage Aftertreatment: Same size and packaging, providing extended service intervals

New for 2027

S13 Engine: Variable Valve Timing (VVT), which enables Variable Valve Braking (VVB) for improved braking performance, closed crankcase breather, oil centrifuge

T14 Transmission: 24V Transmission Control Module with predictive shifting using GPS/topography data

Electrical Architecture: Reduces complexity by using a standardized 24V electrical architecture across the entire powertrain platform; 24V alternator, starter, and engine controllers for improved cold-crank performance and durability, while retaining a 12V cab and chassis electrical system for battery accessories and body controls.

The S13 Integrated Powertrain is approved for use with R100 renewable diesel, reducing well-to-wheel carbon footprint without any hardware changes. Trials for B100 biodiesel compatibility are underway, reinforcing International's commitment to practical sustainability.

Looking Ahead

International's S13 Integrated Powertrain was engineered with foresight—anticipating regulatory changes long before they arrived. That vision now gives fleets a proven, compliant solution for EPA 2027 and beyond. Explore stories of innovation, customer success, and the journey behind the S13 strategy at www.international.com/our-company/stories.

