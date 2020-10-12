International Consortium of Minority Cyber Professionals Bay Area Chapter Partners with SANS Institute to Deliver a Cybersecurity Reskilling Academy for Minorities in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium of Minority Cyber Professionals (ICMCP) Bay Area Chapter is proud to partner with the SANS Institute to bring cybersecurity career training to minorities in California, through the Diversity Cyber Workforce Academy - California. The immersive training program is geared to reskill professionals not currently working in the cybersecurity field and quickly prepare them for a new career in a high-demand field. The DCWA- CA is a 100% scholarship-based diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program. Applications are now open and will close on December 1, 2020.

While many industries are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity is continuing to grow. In fact, the pandemic is further fueling the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals. A recent report by Emsi states that the US demand for cybersecurity talent is twice the current supply. As of May 2020, California had 67,915 cybersecurity job openings and only 100,280 professionals working in the field. Reskilling and upskilling professionals from other industries is the quickest and most effective way to close the current cybersecurity skills gap and the ICMCP Bay Area Chapter is helping minorities break down current barriers and find a new career in cybersecurity.

"The SF Bay Area Chapter of ICMCP is excited to be collaborating with SANS, the premier institution for cybersecurity instruction, to deliver scholarship instruction for deserving minority applicants in California. These training courses and certifications will change the trajectory of people's lives," says MK Palmore, ICMCP SF Bay Area Chapter Leader.

The Diversity Cyber Workforce Academy – California will provide 100 students the opportunity to complete SANS Foundations: Computers, Technology, & Security - an innovative training platform that teaches the fundamentals of Linux, programming, networking, encryption, computer hardware, Windows, and more. Twenty-five students who excel in SANS Foundations will receive scholarships for three advanced SANS technical training courses and the associated industry recognized GIAC certification exams to prepare them for a lifelong career in cybersecurity. In additions to the training, students will receive mentorship, professional guidance and support from ICMCP and SANS.

"SANS is excited to extend our partnership with ICMCP to the Bay Area Chapter through our Diversity Cyber Workforce Academy. From our very first meeting and leading up to this announcement, the Bay Area Chapter leadership team has been steadfast in their commitment to providing minorities with a proven opportunity to enter into cybersecurity. Since inception, SANS Diversity Workforce Academy was created with diversity, equity, and inclusion as guiding principles for minorities to overcome barriers to entry," says Dennis Scandrett, SANS Diversity Task Force Chair. "The uniqueness of this collaborative effort will provide minorities professionals in California pursuing a career in cybersecurity access to industry-leading immersive training, world class instruction, and certifications validating their skills."

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now, as places are limited. To learn more about the program and how to apply, visit: https://www.sans.org/cybertalent/cybersecurity-career/diversity-cyber-workforce-academy-ca

About ICMCP Bay Area Chapter

The International Consortium of Minority Cyber Professionals (ICMCP) is a 501(c)3 non-profit association dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students and professionals. Our mission is to achieve the consistent representation of women and minorities in the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to foster recruitment, inclusion and retention – one person at a time. The ICMCP tackles the 'great cyber divide' with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs.

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events each year as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security . SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. ( https://www.sans.org )

