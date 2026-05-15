INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION CONSULTANCY ACQUIRES RGD PROJECT MANAGEMENT, EXPANDS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES DIVISION

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumming Group, the largest independent provider of project and cost management advisory services in North America and a market leader in Europe, announced the merger of RGD Project Management, Inc. ("RGD") with the leading consultancy. RGD, a North Carolina–based project management firm specializing in life sciences manufacturing, will join Cumming Group's Advanced Technologies division, which supports technically complex programs worldwide across life sciences, data centers, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. The merger greatly enhances the firm's expertise in one of the most active biopharmaceutical regions in the United States.

Founded in 1999, RGD Project Management is an 81‑person firm specializing in technical project management and advisory services for blue‑chip pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers. The firm has delivered more than 2,200 pharmaceutical and high‑technology projects and is widely recognized across North Carolina's Research Triangle for its long‑standing client relationships and proven ability to execute complex, schedule‑critical life sciences manufacturing programs with speed and reliability.

The merger reflects Cumming Group's commitment to the long‑term growth of the life sciences manufacturing sector in North Carolina, a region that has seen more than $10 billion in recent life sciences manufacturing investments. The state is one of the most established life sciences markets in the United States, home to approximately 860 life sciences companies, more than 100 biopharmaceutical manufacturing sites, and a strong presence of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

"RGD's deep life sciences expertise and strong presence in North Carolina meaningfully accelerate our advanced technologies strategy, particularly on the East Coast," said Derek Hutchison, President and CEO of Cumming Group. "Bringing our Advanced Technologies team to more than 700 professionals, RGD bolsters our capabilities and reinforces our commitment to supporting clients across the built environment."

"RGD has earned its reputation by understanding our clients' needs at a level that enables faster, more predictable delivery," said Michael Rafetto, Co‑Founder and President of RGD Project Management. "Becoming a part of Cumming Group allows us to preserve that trusted approach while leveraging the scale of a larger organization with access to expanded technical resources and an international Advanced Technologies group that aligns perfectly with our life sciences focus."

"This merger is about strengthening what we already do best—delivering critical projects safely, efficiently, and with accountability," said Jack Deloso, Co‑Founder and CEO of RGD Project Management. "By joining Cumming Group, we're giving our team and our clients access to broader capabilities while staying true to the values that have defined RGD for more than 26 years."

About Cumming Group:

Cumming Group is an international pure-play project and cost management firm with 70+ offices and more than 3,000 team members. Since opening for business in 1996, Cumming Group has provided efficient and cost-effective solutions to ensure that projects in the commercial, hospitality, retail, entertainment, education, healthcare, complex manufacturing, infrastructure, and high-end residential sectors are executed on time and within budget. Cumming Group provides a solutions-oriented suite of services that specifically addresses its clients' unique challenges, thus enabling them to achieve extraordinary results. For more information, please visit www.cumming-group.com.

SOURCE Cumming Group