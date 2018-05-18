International Day of Art of Giving Celebrated Across the World

In Odisha, 35 lakh people partook meals at 6,500 centres, covering 4,000 Panchayats, all Block headquarters, NACs and Municipalities. In Bhubaneswar, the celebration was inaugurated by Mr. Priyadarshi Mishra, Hon'ble MLA, Bhubaneswar (North); Mr. Ananta Narayan Jena, Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation; Shri Ajay Agrawal, District Governor, Lions Club and Prof. Achyuta Samanta.

Mass lunches were held in over 300 centres in the city, including eight mega venues: Janata Maidan, Exhibition Ground, Laxmisagar Melan Padia, Kargil Basti, Mahisakhala, Niladrivihar, Patharbandh Basti and KIIT Stadium. In addition, sumptuous meals were donated to almost all orphanages, old age homes and temples of the twin-city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Prof. Samanta expressed gratitude to the thousands of noble persons for supporting and celebrating Art of Giving all over the world and feeding the people in millions. He also thanked students, alumni and staff of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar for their whole-hearted contribution to make the celebration a success.

About AOG:

'Art of Giving' is a not-for-profit initiative for spreading, supporting and promoting the practice of giving around the world. It is based on the philosophy of life of Prof. Samanta, who has struggled through an experience of poverty, hunger, humiliation in receiving and pleasure in giving from his childhood. He gives the credit of all his success to 'Art of Giving' and has been working relentlessly to achieve zero poverty, zero hunger and zero illiteracy since 1987.

Media contact:

