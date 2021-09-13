International Delight® Takes Its Iced Coffee to the Candy Store with New REESE'S Iced Coffee

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee and candy fans unite! International Delight® is delivering the ultimate coffee and confectionary collaboration with its new ready-to-drink REESE'S Iced Coffee. International Delight is partnering with The Hershey Company's iconic REESE'S brand to bring some sweetness to your coffee routine, delivering a peanut buttery and chocolaty mash-up ready to pour and enjoy.

International Delight’s new REESE’S Iced Coffee

"REESE'S pairing of chocolate and peanut butter is iconic, and as the leader in iced coffee, we could not think of a better partner to bring a unique and decadent experience to fridges nationwide," said Rebecca Grad, brand manager, International Delight Iced Coffee. "This sweet and creamy mashup is going to take iced coffee and REESE'S lovers to tantalizing new levels."

In International Delight's REESE'S Iced Coffee, the unbeatable combo of chocolate and peanut butter meets a third flavor friend: coffee. Together, the classic candy and iced coffee make a mouthwatering match that balances sweetness with creamy, cold coffee.

International Delight REESE'S Iced Coffee is available in 64-ounce, ready-to-drink cartons for a suggested retail price of $3.99. This permanent addition to the International Delight lineup of iced coffees will be on shelves at retailers nationwide in early October.

About International Delight

International Delight® was launched in 1987 and was the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market. There's an art to the perfect cup, and we concoct a masterpiece of flavor fantasy every single time. We're flavor crazy and black coffee just does not exist in our universe. Never has, never will. International Delight iced coffee and coffee creamers are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness™, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 14 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed. To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

