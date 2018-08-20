International Dementia News Program Features Brookdale

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's estimated that 50 million people worldwide live with dementia, with a new diagnosis coming every three seconds. Predictions of triple that number of cases within about three decades persuaded Brookdale Senior Living to join forces with Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) and ITN Productions and to take part in the production of Every Three Seconds.

Juliet Holt Klinger, senior director of Dementia Care and Programs for Brookdale, is part of the team that collaborated with Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) and ITN Productions to take part in the production of Every Three Seconds.

Every Three Seconds is a news and current affairs-style program exploring the risks, growth and future response to dementia. Released online last week following its premier at the 33rd International Conference of ADI, this film discusses the disease and highlights people, processes and innovations that are being used to encourage increases in care, research and support for dementia.

Juliet Holt Klinger, senior director of Dementia Care and Programs for Brookdale, is part of the team that collaborated on the program.

"We were very excited to participate in Every Three Seconds," Holt Klinger shared. "At Brookdale, we are very proud of our unique, innovative approach to dementia care. We shared our story with the international Alzheimer's and dementia community in hopes that we can be part of the solution to enriching the lives of those living with dementia."

In the Brookdale segment of the program, filmmakers focused on two families to discuss their experiences with dementia care. In both cases, an adult daughter serving as caregiver made the decision to turn to Brookdale because of its unique and evidence-based programming.

"These families make up a very accurate picture of what we see in dementia care," Holt Klinger continued. "The interesting and heartfelt stories they shared of being caregivers to one and, in some cases, both parents are eye opening. It's a true testament to the need for more research focusing on quality dementia care."

Every Three Seconds was released to correspond with World Alzheimer's Month, the international campaign every September to raise awareness and challenge the stigma that surrounds dementia. Launched in 2012, this year marks the 7th World Alzheimer's Month.

To view Every Three Seconds in its entirety, click here. For the Brookdale portion of the program, click here.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers, with approximately 988 communities in 46 states and the ability to serve approximately 95,000 residents as of June 30, 2018. Through its ancillary services program, the Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

About Alzheimer's Disease International







Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) believes that the key to winning the fight against dementia lies in a unique combination of Global Solutions and local knowledge. As such, it works locally, by empowering Alzheimer associations to promote and offer care and support for people with dementia and their carers, while working globally to focus attention on dementia. Our board is composed of people from around the world, and our staff team is based in London. ADI is the international federation of Alzheimer associations around the world, in official relations with the World Health Organization. Each member is the Alzheimer association in their country who support people with dementia and their families. ADI's vision is prevention, care and inclusion today, and cure tomorrow.







About ITN Productions







ITN Productions is ITN's bespoke production hub producing creative and commercially valuable content for the corporate, commercial, broadcast and digital sectors. Industry News forms part of this offering and is a communications tool for leading industry bodies and national associations produced in a broadcast news programme format, including interviews, news-style items and sponsored editorial profile.

Contact: Heather Hunter, (615) 564-8622, hhunter@brookdale.com

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.