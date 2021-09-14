DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Directory of Pharmaceutical Companies 2021" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The International Directory of Pharmaceutical Companies is the most comprehensive and accurate Directory of companies and executives in the pharmaceutical industry that have ever been published. It contains more than 12,000 pharmaceutical companies in over 160 countries and 25,000 executives working in the industry around the world.



This powerful Directory is your connection to key decision makers in the pharmaceutical industry in Europe, North and South America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. No other international directory keeps you abreast of the thousands of personnel changes taking place due to company mergers, acquisitions, consolidations, and staff turnover.



This Directory also covers senior personnel in key job function areas such as: Administration; Basic research; Biometrics and statistics; Business development; Clinical research; Distribution; Facilities management; Finance; Health economics; Information technology; International development; International marketing; Legal affairs; Licensing; Market research; Marketing; Medical department; Operations; Packaging, Patents; Personnel Process development; Product development; Public relations; Purchasing; Quality assurance; Regulatory affairs; Research and development; Sales and marketing, Senior executives. Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the pharmaceutical industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up to date information you need.



This Directory Will Enable You To:

Profile a market;

Build new business prospects;

Pinpoint key executives;

Generate new customers;

Discover who your competitors are;

Make vital contacts;

Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research;

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers;

Source up to date company information;

Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel.

Key Features Of The Directory Include:

20,000 pharmaceutical companies listed

Description of each company's activities

Over 200 Countries included

30,000 senior pharmaceutical personnel listed with name & job title

Full contact details including email and

website addresses

Global coverage of companies and key personnel

Comprehensive Indexing

Categories Include In This Directory Include:

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biopharmaceuticals

Bulk Pharmaceuticals

Drug Delivery

OTC/Healthcare Products

Clinical Research

Research & Development

Fine Chemicals

Generics

Genomics

Contract Manufacturers

Contract Research

Diagnostics/Reagents

Licensing

Plus many more categories!

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjgmtm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

