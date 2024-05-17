International experts debate how to improve regulation of electronic cigarettes around the world

Scientists, regulators and public health officials gathered in the US for The E-Cigarette Summit 2024

SÃO PAULO, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of experts debated how to improve the rules regarding electronic cigarettes, the consumption of which is a global reality, at the eighth edition of The E-Cigarette Summit, this Tuesday (14) in Washington DC, USA. Scientists, regulators, consumers and public health representatives presented studies and strategies to adopt these products as harm reduction tools in nicotine consumption for adult smokers.

In the USA, marketing approval is the responsibility of the FDA, an agency similar to Anvisa in Brazil, which certifies that products are "appropriate for the protection of public health". According to Brian King, director of the FDA, companies undergo strict authorization so that adult smokers can access lower-risk products. At the same time, the agency carries out campaigns to prevent consumption by young people and improve authorized products.

For Clive Bates, a public health consultant, maintaining illegality will not make it disappear. "We need strong regulations and the industry concerned about making safer products. Many people die because others don't see vapes as a harm reduction tool", he says.

Anvisa maintained ban

Contrary to the rest of the world, Anvisa maintains a ban in Brazil. However, the Senate will hold a public hearing on 5/21 to discuss Bill 5008/2023, by Senator Soraya Thronicke. The Bill contains requirements such as toxicological reports, nicotine limits, flavors and points of sale, and also proposes prison sentences and fines for sales to minors. Rules that would protect consumers from the illegal market. Since 2018, the number of consumption has grown by 600%, with 3 million regular consumers (Ipec, 2023).

The United Kingdom

Among the more than 80 countries that regulate vapes, the United Kingdom stands out in the fight against conventional cigarettes, including an incentive to exchange devices: the Swap to Stop program that distributes 1 million vape kits. Martin Dockrell, leader of the initiative at the Ministry of Health, highlights that the program maximizes the exchange of cigarettes for vapes and prevents young people and non-smoking adults from consuming the product. Deborah Arnott, executive director of the ASH NGO, stated that improving regulation is crucial to reducing consumption by young people and presented recommendations, such as banning a number of flavors, restrictions on packaging and points of sale.

SOURCE The E-Cigarette Summit