International expression of Quzhou spirit in the new era unveiled

QUZHOU, China, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 25, 2023, an activity for unveiling the international expression of Quzhou spirit in the new era was held in its namesake city in eastern China's Zhejiang Province. During the event, the official translations of the 12-character Quzhou spirit in the new era, namely "Uprightness and Courteousness, Openness and Confidence, Innovation and Excellence", were unveiled. Cash prizes up to 20,000 yuan were awarded to the winners of the international expression contest.

An English translation salon for the international expression of Quzhou spirit in the new era was held on May 17, 2023. (PRNewsfoto/The City of Quzhou)
The global contest was launched in May 2023, drawing 9,651 entries from 56 countries and regions, thanks to extensive media coverage from outlets such as People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, and China Central Television. Influential communication channels, including the Twitter account of the State Council Information Office of China, the main Facebook account of China.org.cn, and eZhejiang, the official English website of Zhejiang Province also followed the event as it unfolded, with relevant content garnering more than 35 million clicks.

Huang Yulong, President of the Academy of Translation and Interpretation of China International Communications Group, commented, "promoting a city's spirit in its development is essential to our country's social development now," adding that every city must address the question of how to become more international in its development. He also said that the contest, which garnered entries from speakers of the five UN's official languages besides Chinese, presented up-to-date content in innovative forms through diverse channels. "It offers a strong boost to the city's reputation and global presence. I believe it will bring a new look to Quzhou and serve as a model for other cities in China."

Wan Shaohua, a spokesperson for Quzhou spirit in the new era, was deeply moved by the videos submitted by Quzhou residents and overseas friends from Egypt, Australia, France, Belarus, Bolivia, and other countries. He said that the contest brought southern Confucianism to more places and helped Chinese culture go global.

Noelia Gutiérrez Maldonado, a university teacher in China who was named a finalist of the Spanish translation, shared how she was inspired by the culture and history of Quzhou, and reflected that its heritage and values convinced her that Quzhou will play an important role in the exchange and mutual learning among civilizations along the Belt and Road.

"Quzhou spirit in the new era is rooted in its history and culture and passed down through continuous hard work, and represents the future. It is not only an iconic symbol of Quzhou's culture, but also showcases its visionary pursuits. It can be said that the Quzhou spirit possesses both a Chinese vision and an international horizon." A representative from the Publicity Department of the CPC Quzhou Municipal Committee said that the spirit's international horizon, mindset, ideas, and standards are all integral to the city's development, adding that "in the future, Quzhou will undoubtedly explore more diverse ways to gain global recognition, and become a place where diverse civilizations around the world converge."

