International Game Technology PLC Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

"Compelling content and technology solutions are driving our results," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "Lottery same-store revenue growth was among the highest levels in the last several quarters, even in our largest markets. A sharp increase in systems sales, double-digit growth in global gaming machine replacement unit shipments, and sequential improvement in the North America installed base confirm the good momentum of our global Gaming business. The positive underlying contribution from each of our operating segments provides a strong start to the year."

"We are solidly positioned to achieve our 2018 strategic and financial goals," said Alberto Fornaro, CFO of IGT. "With revenue growing 5% and Adjusted EBITDA up 18%, our first quarter results are some of the best we've reported."

Overview of Consolidated First Quarter Results



Quarter Ended

March 31, Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change

2018 (1) 2017 (%) (%) (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)







Revenue 1,207 1,153 5% (-2%) Operating income 197 119 65% 48% Net loss per diluted share ($0.51) ($0.27) N/M

Net debt 7,525 7,398 2%

Adjusted EBITDA 436 371 18% 8% Adjusted operating income 251 238 6% (-3%) Adjusted net income per diluted share $0.15 $0.29 (-48%)





Note: Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release.

(1) On January 1, 2018, IGT adopted ASU 2014-09 (Topic 606), Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"). This positively impacted Revenue in the first quarter by $3 million and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by $15 million. Comparative schedules summarizing the impact on the first quarter Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets are included later in this release.

Consolidated revenue was $1,207 million, up 5% from the prior-year quarter

Up 4% at constant currency and scope (adjusted for the sale of Double Down Interactive LLC ("DoubleDown"))

Driven by strong global casino systems sales, broad-based momentum in lottery, and Italy sports betting results

Adjusted EBITDA rose 18% to $436 million, up 14% at constant currency and scope

Higher underlying revenue and profit across all business segments

Includes $15 million timing benefit from adoption of new accounting standard, ASC 606

Adjusted operating income was $251 million, a 6% increase from the prior-year period

Increase driven by revenue growth

Selling, general and administrative expenses up $15 million compared to the prior year, which had benefited from $18 million in one-off bad debt recovery

Interest expense was $110 million compared to $115 million in the prior-year period

Provision for income taxes rose to $61 million from a $10 million benefit in the prior-year period

Reflects increases in valuation allowances in the U.K. and higher tax accruals in the current quarter

Prior-year benefit driven by pretax loss in the quarter

Net loss attributable to IGT was $103 million in the quarter; Adjusted net income attributable to IGT was $31 million

Net loss per diluted share of ($0.51); Adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.15

Cash from operations was $77 million compared to $294 million in the prior-year quarter, the decline primarily attributed to

A change in accounting standards requiring restricted cash to be included with cash and cash equivalents within the statement of cash flows

The timing of Italy receivables and incentive compensation payments

Cash and cash equivalents were $570 million as of March 31, 2018, compared to $1,057 million as of December 31, 2017

Maturity of €500 million 6.625% Senior Secured Notes funded in the quarter

Net debt was $7,525 million as of March 31, 2018, compared to $7,319 million as of December 31, 2017

$119 million net negative impact from foreign currency adjustments

net negative impact from foreign currency adjustments $50 million reclassified from cash to restricted cash due to legislative changes impacting the Italy commercial services business

Operating Segment Review

North America Gaming & Interactive

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended March 31 Q1 '18 Q1 '17 FX

Period Ended March 31 Q1 '18 Q1 '17 Change Gaming

Total Revenue 244 305 -20%

Installed base (end of period)







Gaming Services 154 234 -34%

Casino 23,183 23,701 -2.2%



Terminal 105 126 -16%













Social (DDI) 0 68 -100%

Machine units shipped









Other 49 41 19%

New/Expansion 1,024 1,157 -11.5%

Product Sales 89 71 26%

Replacement 2,692 2,787 -3.4%



Terminal 50 51 -2%

Total machines shipped 3,716 3,944 -5.8%



Other 39 20 96%

































Total

Revenue 244 305 -20%











Operating Income 57 69 -12%











Revenue of $244 million compared to $305 million in the prior-year quarter, which included DoubleDown

Up 3% at constant scope, primarily on higher product sales

Gaming service revenue was $154 million compared to $234 million in the prior-year period

compared to in the prior-year period Decline fully attributable to the sale of DoubleDown and ASC 606 classification of jackpot expense as a contra revenue item (previously included in cost of services)



Installed base up approximately 375 units sequentially; down year-over-year due to large conversion sales in 2017

Product sales of $89 million , up 26% from the prior year

, up 26% from the prior year Strong systems sales, for both central systems and add-on solutions



Shipped 3,716 gaming machine units in the quarter compared to 3,944 units in the prior-year period



New and Expansion units down from 1,157 units to 1,024 units on fewer openings





Continued growth in replacement units to casino customers; overall decline due to fewer VLT sales in Canada and Oregon

Operating income of $57 million compared to $69 million in the prior-year quarter

Up 17% at constant scope

Increased revenues



Higher-margin business mix

North America Lottery

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended March 31 Q1 '18 Q1 '17 FX

Period Ended March 31 Q1 '18 Q1 '17 Change Gaming

Total Revenue 38 36 5%

Installed base (end of period)







Gaming Services 38 36 5%

VLT - Government Sponsored 15,101 15,009 0.6%



Terminal 25 25 0%













Other 13 11 16%

Lottery same-store revenue growth







Product Sales 0 0 0%

Instants & draw games



5.4%















Multistate Jackpots



51.6% Lottery

Total Revenue 257 245 5%

Total lottery same-store revenue growth

11.0%

Lottery Services 241 232 4%













FM/Concessions 176 166 6%













LMA 36 32 11%













Other Services 29 33 -13%











Product Sales 16 13 24%













Terminal 4 0 N/M













Systems/Other 12 13 -6%

































Total

Revenue 295 281 5%











Operating Income 76 69 11%











Revenue up 5% to $295 million

Lottery Service revenue rose 4% to $241 million

Same-store revenue up 11.0% on higher jackpot activity and instants innovation



Benefit from incentives accrued for New Jersey and Indiana lottery management agreements

and lottery management agreements

Impacted by exit of low-margin contracts, lower effective rates on recent contract extensions, and weather-related service disruption



Lottery Product Sales increased 27% on a reported basis to $16 million on higher sales of retailer terminals

Operating income rose 11% to $76 million

Same-store revenue growth and New Jersey and Indiana incentives

and incentives

Partially offset by increased depreciation and amortization and investment in research and development

International

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended March 31 Q1 '18 Q1 '17 FX

Period Ended March 31 Q1 '18 Q1 '17 Change Gaming

Total Revenue 91 78 11%

Installed base (end of period)







Gaming Services 40 41 -8%

Casino 12,917 10,663 21.1%



Terminal 14 12 15%

VLT - Government Sponsored 2,937 618 375.2%



Other 25 29 -18%

Total installed base 15,854 11,281 40.5%

Product Sales 51 37 32%













Terminal 30 26 13%

Machine units shipped









Other 21 12 76%

New/Expansion 91 595 -84.7%















Replacement 2,021 1,414 42.9% Lottery

Total Revenue 74 67 4%

Total machines shipped 2,112 2,009 5.1%

Lottery Services 72 66 3%













FM/Concessions 57 49 8%

Lottery same-store revenue growth









Other Services 15 17 -14%

Instants & draw games



4.0%

Product Sales 3 2 62%

Multistate Jackpots



6.0%



Systems/Other 3 1 73%

Total lottery same-store revenue growth

4.1%























Other

Total Revenue 19 19 -6%











Service Revenue 19 17 6%











Product Sales 0 2 -95%

































Total

Revenue 184 164 6%











Operating Income 22 7 145%











Revenue grew 12% on a reported basis, and 6% at constant currency, to $184 million

Lottery Service revenue increased 9% on a reported basis, and 3% at constant currency, to $72 million

Same-store revenue growth of 4.1% on broad-based geographic strength



Higher EuroMillions jackpot activity

Gaming Product Sales revenue up 37% on a reported basis, and 32% at constant currency, to $51 million

Strong systems sales



Higher gaming machine unit shipments, including double-digit growth in replacement units

Gaming Service revenue dropped 3% on a reported basis, and 8% at constant currency, to $40 million

Decline entirely attributable to ASC 606 classification of jackpot expense as contra revenue item (previously included in cost of services)



Up 5% on a reported basis, and down 1% at constant currency, before ASC 606



Significant installed base growth driven by Greek VLT and video bingo machines





Partially offset by exit of certain low margin businesses and lower yields due to geographic mix

Operating income up significantly to $22 million from $7 million

Higher revenue, improved product mix, and lower SG&A



Unusually low results in prior-year period

Italy

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended March 31 Q1 '18 Q1 '17 FX

Period Ended March 31 Q1 '18 Q1 '17 Change Gaming

Total Revenue 191 176 -6%

(In € millions, except machines)







Gaming Services 190 176 -6%

Lottery









Terminal 172 160 -7%

Lotto wagers 2,034 1,873 8.6%



Other 18 15 1%

10eLotto 1,451 1,243 16.7%

Product Sales 0 0 0%

Core 504 525 -4.0%















Late Numbers 45 106 -57.0% Lottery

Total Revenue 214 172 8%

MillionDAY 34 - N/M

Lottery Services 214 172 8%













FM/Concessions 266 217 6%

Scratch & Win Wagers 2,408 2,341 2.9%



Other Services (52) (45) N/M











Product Sales 0 0 0%

Italy lottery revenue growth



7.6%























Other

Total Revenue 79 54 27%

Gaming







Service Revenue 79 54 27%

Installed base (end of period)







Product Sales 0 0 0%

VLT - Operator (B2C) 10,931 10,961 -0.3%















VLT - Supplier (B2B) 8,425 9,043 -6.8% Total

Revenue 483 402 4%

AWP 51,315 58,746 -12.6%

Operating Income 147 124 1%

Total Installed Base 70,671 78,750 -10.3%







































Wagers





















VLT - Operator (B2C) 1,441 1,415 1.8%















AWP 955 1,009 -5.3%















Interactive Wagers (Gaming) 493 468 5.3%







































Other





















Sports Betting Wagers1 246 257 -4.4%















Sports Betting Payout (%)1 81.2% 89.5% -8.3pp







































1Includes Virtual Wagers and Pools & Horses

Revenue up 20% on a reported basis, and up 4% at constant currency, to $483 million

Lottery Service revenue was $214 million , increase of 24% on a reported basis, and 8% at constant currency

, increase of 24% on a reported basis, and 8% at constant currency Lotto wagers up 8.6% to €2,034 million on 17% growth in 10eLotto wagers



Scratch & Win wagers up 2.9% to €2.4 billion on Miliardario momentum

Gaming Service revenue of $190 million was up 8%; down 6% at constant currency

was up 8%; down 6% at constant currency Decline reflects higher gaming machine taxes and regulator-mandated reduction in AWP units



Partially offset by improved underlying game performance

Sports betting revenue up on payout of 81.2% versus 89.5% in the prior year

Operating income increased to $147 million compared to $124 million in the prior-year period; up 1% at constant currency

Revenue growth

Partially offset by higher operating expenses

Advertising and marketing costs for new Lottery games



Increased depreciation and amortization

Other Developments

The Company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per ordinary share

Record date of June 5, 2018

Payment date of June 19, 2018

In a separate news release today, the Company is announcing a derivatives transaction by De Agostini S.p.A. ("De Agostini") relating to IGT ordinary shares

De Agostini, IGT's majority shareholder with 103 million ordinary shares, entered into a variable forward transaction relating to 18 million IGT ordinary shares

IGT is not a party to the variable forward transaction and is not issuing or selling any IGT ordinary shares in connection with the transaction

IGT will be filing a registration statement on Form F-3 (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the transaction

De Agostini has advised IGT that they are not considering any additional transactions involving their IGT ordinary shares, and they intend to remain IGT's controlling shareholder

De Agostini will be filing an amendment to its Schedule 13D in connection with the transaction

Please refer to IGT's and De Agostini's respective SEC filings for additional details

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction

The Company has consolidated leadership of the North America Gaming & Interactive and North America Lottery segments under Renato Ascoli as CEO of North America

Aligns North America with the regional model that already exists for the International and Italy segments

with the regional model that already exists for the International and segments Global product and service responsibilities for Lottery, Gaming, and Interactive will continue to be assigned primarily to the North America region; local Gaming product marketing, field services, and operations will remain within each region

region; local Gaming product marketing, field services, and operations will remain within each region Better positions the Company to leverage strategic new opportunities, such as sports betting

The Company will continue to report financial results and key performance indicators for the North America Gaming & Interactive and North America Lottery segments

IGT will host an Investor Day on August 2, 2018 in New York City

Primary focus of the event will be on IGT's global Lottery operations

Please contact Investor_Relations@IGT.com for additional details

Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA of $1,700 - $1,780 million

- Unchanged from prior outlook



Inclusive of $10 - $15 million negative impact from treatment of intellectual property contracts under ASC 606

- negative impact from treatment of intellectual property contracts under ASC 606 Capital expenditures of $575 - $625 million

- Average EUR/USD exchange rate assumption of 1.22

Conference Call and Webcast

May 22, 2018, at 8:00 am EDT

Live webcast available under "News, Events & Presentations" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com; replay available on the website following the live event

Dial-In Numbers

US/ Canada toll-free dial-in number is +1 844 842 7999

toll-free dial-in number is +1 844 842 7999 Outside the US/ Canada toll-free number is +1 612 979 9887

toll-free number is +1 612 979 9887 Conference ID/confirmation code is 5181158

A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week

US/ Canada replay number is +1 855 859 2056

replay number is +1 855 859 2056

Outside the US/ Canada replay number is +1 404 537 3406

replay number is +1 404 537 3406

ID/Confirmation code is 5181158

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2018 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2017 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Interactive and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2017 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Robert K. Vincent, Corporate Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Simone Cantagallo, +39 06 51899030; for Italian media inquiries

International Game Technology PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited









For the three months ended

March 31,

2018

2017







Service revenue 1,046,951

1,026,945 Product sales 160,005

125,639 Total revenue 1,206,956

1,152,584







Cost of services 618,058

624,294 Cost of product sales 103,351

114,336 Selling, general and administrative 215,218

200,524 Research and development 71,263

82,621 Restructuring expense 2,016

9,267 Transaction expense, net 55

2,321 Total operating expenses 1,009,961

1,033,363







Operating income 196,995

119,221







Interest income 2,999

2,626 Interest expense (110,279)

(114,799) Foreign exchange loss, net (96,695)

(46,837) Other income, net 2,981

2,667 Total non-operating expenses (200,994)

(156,343)







Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,999)

(37,122)







Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 60,505

(10,330)







Net loss (64,504)

(26,792)







Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 38,642

27,998







Net loss attributable to IGT PLC (103,146)

(54,790)















Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic (0.51)

(0.27) Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted (0.51)

(0.27)







Weighted-average shares - basic 203,597

202,479 Weighted-average shares - diluted 203,597

202,479

International Game Technology PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ thousands) Unaudited









March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 569,620

1,057,418 Restricted cash 246,653

248,012 Trade and other receivables, net 953,342

937,854 Inventories, net 320,512

319,545 Other current assets 471,095

407,520 Income taxes receivable 83,483

94,168 Total current assets 2,644,705

3,064,517 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net 1,425,976

1,434,194 Property, plant and equipment, net 188,790

193,723 Goodwill 5,739,554

5,723,815 Intangible assets, net 2,220,681

2,273,460 Other non-current assets 2,442,622

2,427,953 Deferred income taxes 42,579

41,546 Total non-current assets 12,060,202

12,094,691 Total assets 14,704,907

15,159,208







Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 1,192,750

1,240,753 Other current liabilities 1,637,742

1,780,875 Current portion of long-term debt -

599,114 Short-term borrowings 44,448

- Income taxes payable 95,671

55,935 Total current liabilities 2,970,611

3,676,677 Long-term debt, less current portion 8,049,791

7,777,445 Deferred income taxes 462,386

491,460 Income taxes payable 55,665

55,665 Other non-current liabilities 469,919

446,113 Total non-current liabilities 9,037,761

8,770,683 Total liabilities 12,008,372

12,447,360 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity 2,696,535

2,711,848 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, and shareholders' equity 14,704,907

15,159,208

International Game Technology PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ thousands) Unaudited









For the three months ended



March 31,



2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss

(64,504)

(26,792) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation

98,087

91,921 Foreign exchange loss, net

96,695

46,837 Amortization

68,392

116,241 Service revenue amortization

56,650

49,399 Stock-based compensation expense

14,178

849 Debt issuance cost amortization

6,099

4,678 Deferred income tax provision

(22,914)

(49,480) Other non-cash costs, net

5,529

2,964 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade and other receivables

11,968

136,694 Inventories

(11,657)

158 Accounts payable

(35,545)

(14,946) Other assets and liabilities

(145,768)

(64,971) Net cash provided by operating activities

77,210

293,552









Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(134,661)

(172,052) Proceeds from sale of assets

2,473

160,924 Other

347

432 Net cash used in investing activities

(131,841)

(10,696)









Cash flows from financing activities







Principal payments on long-term debt

(625,500)

(54,406) Net payments of financial liabilities

(32,702)

(27,154) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

(13,316)

(13,093) Net proceeds from short-term borrowings

44,429

797 Proceeds from long-term debt

164,681

- Other

(825)

(2,439) Net cash used in financing activities

(463,233)

(96,295)









Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(517,864)

186,561 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

28,707

(1,885) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

1,305,430

541,316 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period

816,273

725,992



















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:







Interest paid

(227,356)

(210,936) Income taxes paid

(13,691)

(7,933)

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ thousands)









March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017







6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 1,460,285

1,470,075 6.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 1,087,272

1,086,913 4.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 1,036,659

1,008,601 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 857,133

833,655 4.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 602,779

585,171 5.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 596,238

595,767 7.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2019 147,567

148,231 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 125,553

125,709 5.350% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 61,060

61,082 Senior Secured Notes, long-term 5,974,546

5,915,204







Term Loan Facilities due 2023 1,834,878

1,785,361 Revolving Credit Facilities due 2021 240,367

76,880 Long-term debt, less current portion 8,049,791

7,777,445







6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2018 -

599,114 Current portion of long-term debt -

599,114







Short-term borrowings 44,448

- Total debt 8,094,239

8,376,559







Cash and cash equivalents 569,620

1,057,418







Net debt 7,524,619

7,319,141



Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure

International Game Technology PLC Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ thousands)













For the three months ended



March 31,



2018

2017









Net loss

(64,504)

(26,792) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

60,505

(10,330) Non-operating expenses

200,994

156,343 Depreciation

98,087

91,921 Amortization

68,392

116,241 Service revenue amortization

56,650

49,399 Stock-based compensation expense

14,178

849 Restructuring expense

2,016

9,267 Transaction expense, net

55

2,321 Non-cash purchase accounting (excluding D&A)

(217)

(183) Bad debt recovery

-

(17,873) Adjusted EBITDA

436,156

371,163





























Cash flows from operating activities

77,210

293,552 Capital expenditures

(134,661)

(172,052) Free Cash Flow

(57,451)

121,500

International Game Technology PLC ASC 606 - Revenue Recognition Q1 2018 Impact Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ thousands, except per share data) Unaudited

















Under Prior

Accounting

Revenue

Recognition

Adjustment

As Adjusted













Revenue

1,203,907

3,049

1,206,956 Operating expenses

(1,022,099)

12,138

(1,009,961) Provision for income taxes

58,613

1,892

60,505 Net loss attributable to IGT PLC

(116,441)

13,295

(103,146)













Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic

(0.57)

0.06

(0.51) Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

(0.57)

0.06

(0.51)

International Game Technology PLC ASC 606 - Revenue Recognition Adoption Impact Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ thousands) Unaudited

















Under Prior

Accounting

Revenue

Recognition

Adjustment

As Adjusted













Trade and other receivables, net

952,238

1,104

953,342 Inventories

341,921

(21,409)

320,512 Other current assets

436,410

34,685

471,095 Other non-current assets

2,415,763

26,859

2,442,622













Other current liabilities

1,654,349

(16,607)

1,637,742 Other non-current liabilities

473,231

(3,312)

469,919 Retained deficit

(1,151,665)

61,158

(1,090,507)

International Game Technology PLC Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)





























Q1 2018

Adjustments

Q1 2018



As

Purchase

Foreign

Restructuring

Transaction

As



Reported

Accounting

Exchange

Expense

Expense, net

Adjusted

























Total revenue

1,206,956

(177)

-

-

-

1,206,779

























Cost of services

618,058

(21,155)

-

-

-

596,903 Cost of product sales

103,351

(3,869)

-

-

-

99,482 Selling, general and administrative

215,218

(26,849)

-

-

-

188,369 Research and development

71,263

(235)

-

-

-

71,028 Restructuring expense

2,016

-

-

(2,016)

-

- Transaction expense, net

55

-

-

-

(55)

- Total operating expenses

1,009,961

(52,108)

-

(2,016)

(55)

955,782

























Operating income

196,995

51,931

-

2,016

55

250,997

























Interest expense, net

(107,280)

504

-

-

-

(106,776) Foreign exchange loss, net

(96,695)

-

96,695

-

-

- Other income, net

2,981

(2,185)

-

-

-

796 Total non-operating expenses

(200,994)

(1,681)

96,695

-

-

(105,980)

























(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(3,999)

50,250

96,695

2,016

55

145,017

























Provision for income taxes (a)

60,505

11,910

2,646

552

-

75,613

























Net (loss) income

(64,504)

38,340

94,049

1,464

55

69,404

























Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

38,642

25

-

-

-

38,667

























Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC

(103,146)

38,315

94,049

1,464

55

30,737

























Net (loss) income per common share - diluted

(0.51)

















0.15 Weighted-average shares - diluted (b)

203,597

















204,171





















































(a) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated. (b) Weighted-average shares – diluted, as adjusted, include shares that were excluded from the as reported computation, due to the net loss as reported.

International Game Technology PLC Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)





























Q1 2017

Adjustments

Q1 2017



As

Purchase

Foreign

Restructuring

Transaction

As



Reported

Accounting

Exchange

Expense

Expense

Adjusted

























Total revenue

1,152,584

(178)

-

-

-

1,152,406

























Cost of services

624,294

(42,230)

-

-

-

582,064 Cost of product sales

114,336

(29,682)

-

-

-

84,654 Selling, general and administrative

200,524

(34,928)

-

-

-

165,596 Research and development

82,621

(201)

-

-

-

82,420 Restructuring expense

9,267

-

-

(9,267)

-

- Transaction expense, net

2,321

-

-

-

(2,321)

- Total operating expenses

1,033,363

(107,041)

-

(9,267)

(2,321)

914,734

























Operating income

119,221

106,863

-

9,267

2,321

237,672

























Interest expense, net

(112,173)

1,088

-

-

-

(111,085) Foreign exchange loss, net

(46,837)

-

46,837

-

-

- Other income, net

2,667

34

-

-

-

2,701 Total non-operating expenses

(156,343)

1,122

46,837

-

-

(108,384)

























(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes

(37,122)

107,985

46,837

9,267

2,321

129,288

























(Benefit from) provision for income taxes (a)

(10,330)

38,229

10,668

3,172

853

42,592

























Net (loss) income

(26,792)

69,756

36,169

6,095

1,468

86,696

























Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

27,998

25

-

-

-

28,023

























Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC

(54,790)

69,731

36,169

6,095

1,468

58,673

























Net (loss) income per common share - diluted

(0.27)

















0.29 Weighted-average shares - diluted (b)

202,479

















203,052





















































(a) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated. (b) Weighted-average shares – diluted, as adjusted, include shares that were excluded from the as reported computation, due to the net loss as reported.

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

































Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended March 31 Q1 '18 Q1 '17 FX

Period Ended March 31 Q1 '18 Q1 '17 Change Gaming

Total Revenue 563 596 -11%

Installed base (end of period)







Gaming Services 422 487 -19%

Casino 36,100 34,364 5.1%



Terminal 317 323 -9%

VLT - Government Sponsored (ex-Italy) 18,038 15,627 15.4%



Social (DDI) 0 68 -100%

VLT - Italy Supplier (B2B) 8,425 9,043 -6.5%



Other 105 96 5%

Total installed base 62,563 59,034 6.0%

Product Sales 141 109 28%

Yield $ 28.24 $ 30.92 -9.0%



Terminal 80 77 3%

(average revenue per unit per day)









Other 61 32 87%

























Additional Italian Network Details:





Lottery

Total Revenue 546 484 6%

VLT - Operator (B2C) 10,931 10,961 -0.3%

Lottery Services 527 470 5%

AWP 51,315 58,746 -12.6%



FM/Concessions 500 432 6%













LMA 36 32 11%

Machine units shipped









Other Services (9) 5 -133%

New/Expansion 1,115 1,752 -36.4%

Product Sales 19 14 28%

Replacement 4,713 4,201 12.2%



Terminal 4 0 N/M

Total machines shipped 5,828 5,953 -2.1%



Systems/Other 15 14 2%

























Global lottery same-store revenue growth



Other

Total Revenue 98 73 19%

Instants & draw games



5.1%

Service Revenue 98 70 22%

Multistate Jackpots



45.9%

Product Sales 0 2 -95%

Total lottery same-store revenue growth (ex-Italy) 9.4%















Italy lottery revenue growth



7.6% Consolidated

Revenue 1,207 1,153 -2%











Operating Income:



















Segment Total 302 269 4%













Purchase Accounting (52) (107) -52%













Corporate Support (53) (42) 19%













Total 197 119 48%











View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-game-technology-plc-reports-first-quarter-2018-results-300652127.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Related Links

http://www.igt.com

