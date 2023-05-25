INTERNATIONAL GAMING STANDARDS ASSOCIATION PUBLISHES VIDEO CONGRATULATIONS FROM MEMBERS AROUND THE WORLD

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is celebrating 25 years of its role in support of gaming industry standards.

IGSA President Peter DeRaedt said, "In addition to the many champions and pioneers of our technical standards, we're also proud and honored to have featured a keynote video by Trevor Croker, CEO of Aristocrat Leisure Limited, a founding IGSA member, and this week, to feature a keynote video address by Rich Schneider, Chief Product Officer of Light & Wonder and another 25-year IGSA member."

"It has been great to see the congratulations and well wishes come in from all over the world from our current and former members, friends and colleagues," said Mark Pace, Vice-President, IGSA. "These companies have joined in celebrating IGSA's 25-year anniversary through video messages that we have posted on our social media channels and website."

We invite all our current and past members to join us at our Annual Meeting celebration and get-together at Canaletto in the Palazzo - Oct 10 - whilst you're at G2E. RSVP here.

ABOUT IGSA

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is the largest technical standards development organization dedicated to the creation and evolution of standards to the betterment of the global gaming industry. Through the creation and evolution of intellectual property, exclusively available to its distinguished membership, and with the input of regulators, operators and suppliers all over the world, the IGSA ensures its members enjoy a unique strategic advantage. IGSA is the industry's most recognized catalyst between the jurisdictional regulatory bodies and the online and land-based operators. This ensures its members a cross sectorial visibility and reach and a facility to access commercialization channels through the IGSA standardized protocols and standards.

For more information, visit: www.igsa.org.

For Press inquiries, contact Peter DeRaedt, IGSA President [email protected].

SOURCE International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA)