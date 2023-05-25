INTERNATIONAL GAMING STANDARDS ASSOCIATION PUBLISHES VIDEO CONGRATULATIONS FROM MEMBERS AROUND THE WORLD

News provided by

International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA)

25 May, 2023, 13:25 ET

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is celebrating 25 years of its role in support of gaming industry standards.

IGSA President Peter DeRaedt said, "In addition to the many champions and pioneers of our technical standards, we're also proud and honored to have featured a keynote video by Trevor Croker, CEO of Aristocrat Leisure Limited, a founding IGSA member, and this week, to feature a keynote video address by Rich Schneider, Chief Product Officer of Light & Wonder and another 25-year IGSA member."

"It has been great to see the congratulations and well wishes come in from all over the world from our current and former members, friends and colleagues," said Mark Pace, Vice-President, IGSA. "These companies have joined in celebrating IGSA's 25-year anniversary through video messages that we have posted on our social media channels and website."

We invite all our current and past members to join us at our Annual Meeting celebration and get-together at Canaletto in the Palazzo - Oct 10 - whilst you're at G2E. RSVP here.

ABOUT IGSA
The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is the largest technical standards development organization dedicated to the creation and evolution of standards to the betterment of the global gaming industry. Through the creation and evolution of intellectual property, exclusively available to its distinguished membership, and with the input of regulators, operators and suppliers all over the world, the IGSA ensures its members enjoy a unique strategic advantage. IGSA is the industry's most recognized catalyst between the jurisdictional regulatory bodies and the online and land-based operators. This ensures its members a cross sectorial visibility and reach and a facility to access commercialization channels through the IGSA standardized protocols and standards.

For more information, visit: www.igsa.org.
For Press inquiries, contact Peter DeRaedt, IGSA President [email protected].

SOURCE International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA)

Also from this source

IGSA Announces Creation of Ethical AI Committee

INTERNATIONAL GAMING STANDARDS ASSOCIATION CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF INDUSTRY COLLABORATION AND INNOVATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.