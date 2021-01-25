International group of women pilots, The Ninety-Nines, Inc. receives Conrad N. Hilton Foundation half-million-dollar grant

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor Barron Hilton's legacy as a supporter of aviation, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation has awarded a half-million-dollar grant to the Endowment Fund of the Ninety-Nines, a nonprofit organization of women pilots dedicated to aerospace training and education. The grant will enable the Ninety-Nines to increase outreach activities, develop more high-quality pilot proficiency education programs, and share the group's passion for aviation and the Ninety-Nines with others.

In addition to his success as a businessman and entrepreneur, Barron Hilton was a great friend to aviation. During his World War II Navy service, Hilton took private flying lessons and earned his single-engine license. At age 19, he earned his twin-engine rating at USC Aeronautical School. As a longtime aviation enthusiast, Hilton was a major supporter of the Experimental Aircraft Association's Young Eagles Program, which encourages aircraft owners to give rides to youngsters to introduce them to the joy of flying.

The Barron Hilton Pioneers of Flight Gallery is funded by the Hilton Foundation with the hope that future generations of young people let their own dreams soar to new heights.

"It is fitting that we share the goal of the Barron Hilton Pioneers program," said Mary Wunder, Chair of the Ninety-Nines Endowment Fund. "We are deeply grateful that the Hilton Foundation honors Barron Hilton's love of aviation with this generous grant to the Ninety-Nines Endowment Fund."

About the Ninety-Nines: The Ninety-Nines is a nonprofit organization of women pilots that promotes aerospace education and training, provides aviation scholarships, and preserves the history of women in aviation through the Museum of Women Pilots and the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum. Established in 1929 by 99 women pilots with Amelia Earhart as the first President, today the Ninety-Nines boasts more than 6,000 licensed women pilot members. The Ninety-Nines mentors young and new pilots and provides education programs to the aviation community at large. The Ninety-Nines Amelia Earhart Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded over $11.5 million in financial aid and more than 1,100 aviation scholarships, helping hundreds of women achieve their aviation dreams. The Ninety-Nines Professional Pilot Leadership Initiative (PPLI) is a structured mentoring program to promote the advancement of female professional pilots, and provide them with the tools to develop their careers and leadership abilities.

About the Hilton Foundation: The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation was created in 1944 by international business pioneer Conrad N. Hilton, who founded Hilton Hotels and left his fortune to help individuals throughout the world living in poverty and experiencing disadvantage. The Foundation invests in 11 program areas, including providing access to safe water, supporting transition-age foster youth, ending chronic homelessness, hospitality workforce development, disaster relief and recovery, helping young children affected by HIV and AIDS, and supporting the work of Catholic sisters. In addition, following selection by an independent, international jury, the Foundation annually awards the $2.5 million Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize to a nonprofit organization doing extraordinary work to reduce human suffering. From its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.8 billion in grants, distributing $110 million in the US and around the world in 2019. Foundation assets increased from approximately $2.9 billion to $6.6 billion following the 2019 passing of Barron Hilton who, like his father, pledged virtually his entire estate to the Foundation. For more information about the Hilton Foundation, please visit www.hiltonfoundation.org.

