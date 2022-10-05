International Health Insurance Countries Report 2022: Entry to Countries, Digital Nomads, Dynamic Market, Compulsory Health Insurance, Expats, IPMI Market

Oct 05, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance Countries 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report has the latest information, facts and figures, and research on healthcare, health insurance, and insurers present in 177 countries.
Digital nomads
The number of people working digitally has increased. Employers have seen that employees in certain sections can work partly or fully online. Over 50 countries now have digital nomad visas and most demand that the nomad provides proof of health insurance.
Entry to countries
- Many countries now require all entrants to the country - visitors and expats - have health insurance - again this is often vague as to whether it is IPMI or travel health.
Dynamic market
- The IPMI market is a dynamic one that is fast moving.
Compulsory health insurance
- More countries now require that all non-citizens have PMI or IPMI.
- Compulsory health insurance in Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Jordan, Maldives, Mexico, Pakistan, and Qatar
- Universal health insurance in Cyprus, Egypt, India, Morocco, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Tanzania.
Expats
- There is an increasing tendency for nationals and companies working overseas to have IPMI with an insurer or broker based in their home country.
- The number of expats is increasing.
Insurers present in countries
- With insurers and brokers buying and selling and entering into major partnerships, which company is where has greatly changed.
- There is a massive growth in regional insurers in PMI and IPMI.
IPMI market
- You may have seen reports that claim that IPMI business has fallen and this is not true.
- For 2021 several countries report a large uptake in IPMI and PMI.
- For 2021 and 2022 IPMI insurers reports more customers and more revenue.
- The increase in waiting lists at state hospitals has driven people to buy private healthcare and health insurance
Who the report is for?
- Insurance companies
- Insurance brokers and agents
- MGAs and MGUs
- Management consultants
- Professionals working in global healthcare markets
- Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally
- Travel agents
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Investors and private equity
- National and local government policy makers
- Lawyers
- Policy advisors
- Think tanks
- Assistance companies
- Cost containment and claims management companies
- Insurance technology companies
- Travel managers
Why you should buy this report
- Keep up to date with IPMI country by country
- Understand the impact of new laws and rules
- See an overview of what insurers and brokers are present
- Find out which countries are bringing in compulsory health insurance
- Understand changes to universal health insurance in countries
