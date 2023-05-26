International Health Insurance Market Report 2023: Keep Up to Date With Trends in IPMI and How the Market is Changing

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest information, facts and figures on international health insurance

International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) is a key global health insurance product for many insurance companies, brokers and MGAs.

It is a dynamic market that is seeing major new partnerships, selling and buying of insurers or business books, technological changes and much more.

New compulsory health insurance and universal health insurance affects demand in a positive as well as negative way.

Brokers and insurers expect strong growth in 2023 and future years.

Employers are shifting from traditional expat models to decentralised models that incorporate more virtual assignments and in-market hiring.

There are more short-term and flexible assignments but the number of long-term assignments is at pre-2020 levels.

IPMI has new markets of HNW, digital nomads, temporary foreign workers, cross-border workers, local employees, contract workers plus international students.

The publisher has been researching and studying the IPMI market for 30 years.

His market reports are based on a daily updated database of 177 countries-83 insurance companies-47 insurance brokers, agents and MGAs/MGUs.

The main IPMI is report is 300 pages and as well as the latest information this edition studies the many insurer-insurer IPMI partnerships that are changing the global market.

The 2023 edition comes as a package with-

177 country profiles

83 insurance companies

47 insurance brokers, agents, MGAs and others

The report package is for-

Management consultants

Insurance brokers and agents

Insurance companies

MGAs and MGUs

Professionals working in global healthcare markets

Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally

Travel agents

Banks and other financial institutions

Investors and private equity

National and local government policymakers

Lawyers

Policy advisors

Think tanks

Assistance companies

Cost containment and claims management companies

Insurance technology companies

Travel managers

Why buy this report?

Keep up to date with trends in IPMI and how the market is changing.

Understand the impact of major partnership deals.

See an overview of what insurers and brokers are doing.

Find out which countries are bringing in compulsory health insurance.

Understand changes to universal health insurance in countries.

See the latest insurer and broker research.

This is THE one report you need as it is informed, analytical and up to date- from an insurance and market research professional of many years standing.

It is as far from the usual boiler late report as a new Ferrari is from a rusty Lada.

Please Note:

This report does not contain images, diagrams or price comparisons.

It does include facts and figures - with tables when appropriate.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

IPMI market

IPMI market 2023

International health insurance numbers

The target market

Redefining expats and IPMI customers

Traditional Expat Employee

Local Employee/Contractor Workers,

Hybrid Expat Employee

Short assignments

Digital Nomad

Temporary foreign workers

Cross-border workers

Sending people overseas

High Net Worth and High profile customers

International students

Temporary foreign workers

MGAs

Lloyd's MGA

Third-party administrators

Foreign companies in the USA

Digital nomad insurance

Businesses and consumers

Chronic condition management

Diaspora cover for relatives

Employer health support to employees and families

Merging health insurance and healthcare

Millennials

Remote health services

Seniors

Short-term cover

International health insurance partnerships

The big partnership deals

Key deals

Health insurers A to Z recent events

Countries A to Z

Research - insurers, brokers and others

Healthcare Survey



Work and Wander: Digital Nomads



Expat survey



Expat and international employee healthcare trends



Healthcare in 2040



Future health, care and well-being by 2040



Millennials- misguided or misunderstood?



Global Medical Trend Rates Report 2023



US employer medical costs projections



Social media comments by expats



World of Work



Mental health of expats



The Future of Work: Flexibility, diversity, and purpose



Executive Wellbeing Index



360 Global Wellbeing Survey



Global Wealth Report 2022



Health Care Insights Study



Health Trends: Future of Healthy Aging USA



Health Systems in Transition-Czechia



Health Systems in Transition- Georgia



United Kingdom : Health system review 2022

: Health system review 2022

How can health insurers mobilise new technology



International Health Insurance for Expatriate, Students and Affluent Residents:



Global Expatriates: Size, Segmentation and Forecast



Tackling the Surgery Backlog in the Canadian Provinces



Expat Insider 2022



Work from Wherever Index



Health Trends 2023



Political Global Risks Report 2023



Healthy ageing in the era of an ageing global workforce,



Medical claims data



Annual 2022 Expat Employee Benefit Trends



Annual 2022 USA Employee Benefit Trends



International Mobility Survey



International Migration Outlook



Health at a glance- Latin America and the Caribbean

and the

Health at a glance- Europe



Expat workers in Europe



State of International Health Insurance Report 2021-2022



Cost of International Health Insurance Report 2021-2022



Global Employee Benefits Trends Report 2022



International School Survey



Top 2023 USA Employee Benefit Trends



Sigma 4-22 World Insurance



Number of international students



State of World Population



World Migration Report 2022



ACA numbers



Can people afford to pay for health care in Bulgaria



Quality of data on health spending



2023 Global Medical Trends Survey



China health insurance

health insurance Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And North Africa

The Future

Databases

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abacare

Achmea

Adelaide

ADNIC

Aetna-CVS

Ageas

AIA

AIG

Alan

Allegiant

Alliance

Allianz

Amariz

Amazon

Aon

Apple

April

Arabia Insurance

Ardonagh

ASSSA

Aviva

Axa

Bahrain National Life

Bellwood Prestbury

Berkshire Hathaway

Best Meridian

BIMA

Blue Cross Blue Shield

Bupa

CCW

Chubb

Cigna

Clements Worldwide

Collinson

Daman

Damana

DFV

Diot Siaci

Discovery

Doha

Euroins

Fairfax

Fosun International

Foyer Global

FWD

Gallagher

General & Medical

Generali

GeoBlue

Global Risk Partners

Great Eastern

Great West Lifeco

Health Compass

Henner

Hollard Health

Howden

IMG

International Citizens

Jubilee

JW Seagon

Kunlun

Liberty Health

Liberty Mutual

Lloyd's of London

Lockton

Malakoff Humanis

Manulife

MAPFRE

Marsh McLennan

Medgulf

Medibank

Medicover

Medihelp

Met Life

Millenium

Momentum Metropolitan

Morgan Price

Morgan White

Munich Re

Mutua Madrilena

National Life and General

New India

nib

NN

Now Health

NSIA Insurance

Nugent Sante

Old Mutual

Oman Insurance

Optimum Global

Orient Insurance

Pacific Cross

Pacific Prime

Pan-American Life

PassportCard

PBI

PICC

Ping An

PZU

QBE

QLM

Regency Assurance

Sanlam

Seguros 360

Seven Corners

Signal IDUNA

Sompo

Starr

State Life

Status Global

Swiss Global

Swiss Life

Swisscare

Tokio Marine

Trawick

Union Insurance

UNIQA

Unisure

UnitedHealth

VHI

Vienna Insurance Group

VUMI

VYY

WAFA

WellAway

William Russell

WTW

Zhong An

Zurich Insurance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tr3hwh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets