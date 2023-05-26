International Health Insurance Market Report 2023: Keep Up to Date With Trends in IPMI and How the Market is Changing

26 May, 2023, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest information, facts and figures on international health insurance
- International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) is a key global health insurance product for many insurance companies, brokers and MGAs.
- It is a dynamic market that is seeing major new partnerships, selling and buying of insurers or business books, technological changes and much more.
- New compulsory health insurance and universal health insurance affects demand in a positive as well as negative way.
- Brokers and insurers expect strong growth in 2023 and future years.
- Employers are shifting from traditional expat models to decentralised models that incorporate more virtual assignments and in-market hiring.
- There are more short-term and flexible assignments but the number of long-term assignments is at pre-2020 levels.
- IPMI has new markets of HNW, digital nomads, temporary foreign workers, cross-border workers, local employees, contract workers plus international students.
- The publisher has been researching and studying the IPMI market for 30 years.
- His market reports are based on a daily updated database of 177 countries-83 insurance companies-47 insurance brokers, agents and MGAs/MGUs.
- The main IPMI is report is 300 pages and as well as the latest information this edition studies the many insurer-insurer IPMI partnerships that are changing the global market.
The 2023 edition comes as a package with-
- 177 country profiles
- 83 insurance companies
- 47 insurance brokers, agents, MGAs and others
The report package is for-
- Management consultants
- Insurance brokers and agents
- Insurance companies
- MGAs and MGUs
- Professionals working in global healthcare markets
- Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally
- Travel agents
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Investors and private equity
- National and local government policymakers
- Lawyers
- Policy advisors
- Think tanks
- Assistance companies
- Cost containment and claims management companies
- Insurance technology companies
- Travel managers
Why buy this report?
- Keep up to date with trends in IPMI and how the market is changing.
- Understand the impact of major partnership deals.
- See an overview of what insurers and brokers are doing.
- Find out which countries are bringing in compulsory health insurance.
- Understand changes to universal health insurance in countries.
- See the latest insurer and broker research.
- This is THE one report you need as it is informed, analytical and up to date- from an insurance and market research professional of many years standing.
- It is as far from the usual boiler late report as a new Ferrari is from a rusty Lada.
Please Note:
- This report does not contain images, diagrams or price comparisons.
- It does include facts and figures - with tables when appropriate.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- IPMI market
- IPMI market 2023
- International health insurance numbers
- The target market
- Redefining expats and IPMI customers
- Traditional Expat Employee
- Local Employee/Contractor Workers,
- Hybrid Expat Employee
- Short assignments
- Digital Nomad
- Temporary foreign workers
- Cross-border workers
- Sending people overseas
- High Net Worth and High profile customers
- International students
- Temporary foreign workers
- MGAs
- Lloyd's MGA
- Third-party administrators
- Foreign companies in the USA
- Digital nomad insurance
- Businesses and consumers
- Chronic condition management
- Diaspora cover for relatives
- Employer health support to employees and families
- Merging health insurance and healthcare
- Millennials
- Remote health services
- Seniors
- Short-term cover
- International health insurance partnerships
- The big partnership deals
- Key deals
- Health insurers A to Z recent events
- Countries A to Z
- Research - insurers, brokers and others
- Healthcare Survey
- Work and Wander: Digital Nomads
- Expat survey
- Expat and international employee healthcare trends
- Healthcare in 2040
- Future health, care and well-being by 2040
- Millennials- misguided or misunderstood?
- Global Medical Trend Rates Report 2023
- US employer medical costs projections
- Social media comments by expats
- World of Work
- Mental health of expats
- The Future of Work: Flexibility, diversity, and purpose
- Executive Wellbeing Index
- 360 Global Wellbeing Survey
- Global Wealth Report 2022
- Health Care Insights Study
- Health Trends: Future of Healthy Aging USA
- Health Systems in Transition-Czechia
- Health Systems in Transition-Georgia
- United Kingdom: Health system review 2022
- How can health insurers mobilise new technology
- International Health Insurance for Expatriate, Students and Affluent Residents:
- Global Expatriates: Size, Segmentation and Forecast
- Tackling the Surgery Backlog in the Canadian Provinces
- Expat Insider 2022
- Work from Wherever Index
- Health Trends 2023
- Political Global Risks Report 2023
- Healthy ageing in the era of an ageing global workforce,
- Medical claims data
- Annual 2022 Expat Employee Benefit Trends
- Annual 2022 USA Employee Benefit Trends
- International Mobility Survey
- International Migration Outlook
- Health at a glance-Latin America and the Caribbean
- Health at a glance-Europe
- Expat workers in Europe
- State of International Health Insurance Report 2021-2022
- Cost of International Health Insurance Report 2021-2022
- Global Employee Benefits Trends Report 2022
- International School Survey
- Top 2023 USA Employee Benefit Trends
- Sigma 4-22 World Insurance
- Number of international students
- State of World Population
- World Migration Report 2022
- ACA numbers
- Can people afford to pay for health care in Bulgaria
- Quality of data on health spending
- 2023 Global Medical Trends Survey
- China health insurance
- Africa
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And North Africa
- The Future
- Databases
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tr3hwh
