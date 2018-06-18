International Hi-Tech Brand Elari Launches 4G SmartWiFi Router on Aeroflot Airlines

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707012/Elari_WiFi.jpg )



Football fans travelling to Russia for the Championship are certain to appreciate the SmartWifi's functionality. When it comes to delivering high-speed internet access worldwide, it scores a perfect 'hat-trick':

Purchase the SmartWiFi on board, complete with international SIMTravel card included; Connect it to mobile devices; Enjoy access to the internet throughout the trip.

Elari SmartWiFi provides any mobile devices with high-speed, uninterrupted internet access. It can be simultaneously connected to a smartphone, tablet or laptop and couldn't be easier to setup. Purchase the router on any Aeroflot flight, then simply select an internet data plan and get online.

Elari SmartWiFi offers global connectivity, allowing consumers to stay in touch wherever their travels take them, and comes equipped with a 5200 mAh battery that provides up to 10 hours of battery life on 4G networks and up to 12 hours on 3G networks. It can also be used as an external battery for gadgets via the microUSB cable that's included with every SmartWiFi router.

The SmartWifi also doubles as a microSD card reader and WiFi file server for documents, photos and videos. Consumers can create photo and video diaries of the Championship and share access with their friends through WiFi or microUSB.

Еlari specializes in creation and distribution of innovative electronic gadgets for connected life. Since its foundation in 2012, Elari has evolved from a bright pioneer to an acknowledged international brand, selling in different markets worldwide. Elari key products include SmartSound gadgets for music lovers; SmartFamily phone-trackers solutions; super-compact GSM Anti-smartphones; innovative travel gadgets, etc. Many of these products have become bestsellers in their categories and won the prestigious awards at the acknowledged consumer electronics exhibitions. Elari sales channels include distributors and retailers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the largest e-commerce platform Amazon, international airlines. Elari offices are located in Hong Kong, Riga, and Moscow.

