International Journal of Fluid Engineering Publishes First Issue in Partnership with AIP Publishing

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is pleased to announce the International Journal of Fluid Engineering (IJFE), a peer-reviewed open access publication launched in partnership with the Fluid Engineering Institution of the Chinese Mechanical Engineering Society, has published its first issue.

Dedicated to highlighting innovative fundamental and engineering application-oriented research relating to fluid mechanics, IJFE's Editor-in-Chief, Gensheng Li, intends for the publication to welcome contributions that "advance our understanding and push the boundaries of what is possible."

"It is with great enthusiasm that we embark on this journey, dedicated to the fascinating world of fluid mechanics in engineering," wrote Li in the journal's inaugural editorial. "At IJFE, we are committed to providing a platform for researchers, engineers, and scholars to share their insights, discoveries, and innovations in this critical field."

The International Journal of Fluid Engineering is the latest in AIP Publishing's growing portfolio of open access titles, including AIP Advances and the APL family of journals — itself including the newly launched APL Quantum.

IJFE is diamond open access, meaning authors are not responsible for publication charges: the journal is free to publish in and read.

"AIP Publishing is excited to expand its open access publishing portfolio through the introduction of the International Journal of Fluid Engineering in partnership with the Chinese Mechanical Engineering Society, Hefei General Machinery Research Institute, Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Sci-Tech University," said Dr. Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "Just like open science itself, partnerships like this are foundational and invaluable — they drive innovation, empower research communities, and benefit people all over the globe."

The International Journal of Fluid Engineering has launched with a decorated and global editorial team, which includes Editor-in-Chief Gensheng Li (China University of Petroleum) as well as Associate Editors Yushan Ma (Wuzhong Instrument Co., Ltd.), Bart Van Esch (Eindhoven University of Technology), and Zuchao Zhu (Hefei General Machinery Research Institute Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Sci-Tech University).

Li intends for his editorial team to lead IJFE in a way that moves with this fascinating and ever-shifting arena within the physical sciences.

"Our journal is not just a repository of research; it is a dynamic forum where experts and enthusiasts come together to explore new frontiers, share experiences, and drive the field forward," wrote Li. "I encourage you, our readers, to explore the articles in this first issue and to consider IJFE as a platform for your own research."

The following articles are now available:

IJFE is supported by the Fluid Engineering Institution of the Chinese Mechanical Engineering Society, founded by Hefei General Machinery Research Institute Co., Ltd., and cofounded by Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, China. It has been granted as a High Starting Point New Journal by the China Association for Science and Technology.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF FLUID ENGINEERING

International Journal of Fluid Engineering (IJFE) is devoted to publishing research on the characteristics of fluid science matters in engineering. IJFE publishes various types of fundamental and engineering application-oriented research relating to fluid mechanics. The journal publishes research work of flow problems with fluids as the working medium that play a central supporting role in major projects, major equipment and strategic products.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

