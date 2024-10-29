International Law Firm Cohen & Gresser Appoints Pere Puig Folch as Global Chief Innovation Officer

The appointment of Pere as CIO reinforces Cohen & Gresser's commitment to adopting the latest innovations in legal technology which will ensure top-tier results to clients worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Gresser is proud to announce the appointment of Pere Puig Folch as the firm's first Global Chief Innovation Officer (CIO). In this new role, Pere will lead the firm's ongoing initiatives to drive innovation, streamline legal processes, and enhance efficiency across all its offices worldwide.

With over 20 years of experience in legal technology and innovation, Pere brings a wealth of expertise in designing and implementing cutting-edge solutions that optimize client outcomes and operational efficiency. He has played a pivotal role in advancing Cohen & Gresser's technology over the past six years, particularly in the integration of machine learning for complex data analysis. His expertise in leveraging AI-driven tools has enabled the firm to streamline Big Data litigation and investigations, delivering more precise insights and improved outcomes for our clients.

"We are excited to have Pere step into this key leadership role," said Lawrence T. Gresser, Cohen & Gresser's Managing Partner. "His vision and expertise will be critical in advancing our commitment to innovation, enabling us to provide even better service and results for our clients. Pere's appointment underscores our dedication to continually improving efficiency and staying ahead in an evolving legal landscape."

"I am thrilled to take on the role of Global CIO and lead the firm's innovation efforts," said Pere Puig Folch. "Our goal is to ensure that our technology and processes not only meet but exceed the demands of our clients and the industry. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to drive meaningful change across all our offices."

Pere's appointment reinforces Cohen & Gresser's commitment to adopting the latest innovations in legal technology and process management, ensuring the firm remains a leader in delivering top-tier results to clients worldwide.

