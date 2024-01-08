International Law Firm Cohen & Gresser Welcomes Allon Lifshitz as New York Partner

Former Deputy Chief of the EDNY Criminal Division will join white-collar defense, antitrust, and litigation and arbitration groups

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international law firm Cohen & Gresser announced today that former federal prosecutor Allon Lifshitz will join the firm as a partner in its New York office. Allon brings over 20 years of experience to the firm, where his practice will focus on white-collar criminal and antitrust cases, as well as government investigations, internal investigations, and complex civil litigation.

Prior to joining Cohen & Gresser, Allon was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York for 14 years, during which he held several senior leadership positions. Most recently, Allon served as Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division, overseeing more than 100 Assistant U.S. Attorneys across the Criminal Division's nine sections, and previously served as Chief of the Organized Crime & Gangs Section. As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Allon prosecuted cases involving a variety of crimes, including foreign bribery, health care fraud, racketeering, securities fraud, money laundering, wire fraud, national security offenses, and public corruption offenses.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Cohen & Gresser. I have admired the firm for a long time and have been consistently impressed with its growth and success," said Allon. "The white-collar practice is outstanding, and I look forward to leveraging my experience investigating cross-border white-collar crime, negotiating corporate resolutions, and taking complex cases to trial. I also look forward to applying my experience to the firm's excellent work in antitrust and civil litigation."

"Allon is a skilled litigator with proven results. His extensive experience as a federal prosecutor adds new depth and capabilities to the firm's white-collar, antitrust, and litigation and arbitration practices," said Lawrence T. Gresser, co-founder and global managing partner of Cohen & Gresser. "On behalf of everyone at the firm, I'm delighted to welcome Allon to the team."

Before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office, Allon served as a law clerk to the Honorable Nicholas G. Garaufis, U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of New York, and as a litigation associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Allon earned his law degree from Harvard Law School.

Allon is a member of the Federal Bar Council's Federal Criminal Practice Committee and the American Bar Association's Antitrust Law and Criminal Justice Sections. He currently serves as Chair of the Constitution & Rules Committee of the United States Tennis Association. He was previously a Lecturer in Law at Columbia Law School.

