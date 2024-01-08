International Law Firm Cohen & Gresser Welcomes Allon Lifshitz as New York Partner

News provided by

Cohen and Gresser

08 Jan, 2024, 12:53 ET

Former Deputy Chief of the EDNY Criminal Division will join white-collar defense, antitrust, and litigation and arbitration groups

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international law firm Cohen & Gresser announced today that former federal prosecutor Allon Lifshitz will join the firm as a partner in its New York office. Allon brings over 20 years of experience to the firm, where his practice will focus on white-collar criminal and antitrust cases, as well as government investigations, internal investigations, and complex civil litigation.

Continue Reading
Allon Lifshitz
Allon Lifshitz

Prior to joining Cohen & Gresser, Allon was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York for 14 years, during which he held several senior leadership positions. Most recently, Allon served as Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division, overseeing more than 100 Assistant U.S. Attorneys across the Criminal Division's nine sections, and previously served as Chief of the Organized Crime & Gangs Section. As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Allon prosecuted cases involving a variety of crimes, including foreign bribery, health care fraud, racketeering, securities fraud, money laundering, wire fraud, national security offenses, and public corruption offenses.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Cohen & Gresser. I have admired the firm for a long time and have been consistently impressed with its growth and success," said Allon. "The white-collar practice is outstanding, and I look forward to leveraging my experience investigating cross-border white-collar crime, negotiating corporate resolutions, and taking complex cases to trial. I also look forward to applying my experience to the firm's excellent work in antitrust and civil litigation." 

"Allon is a skilled litigator with proven results. His extensive experience as a federal prosecutor adds new depth and capabilities to the firm's white-collar, antitrust, and litigation and arbitration practices," said Lawrence T. Gresser, co-founder and global managing partner of Cohen & Gresser. "On behalf of everyone at the firm, I'm delighted to welcome Allon to the team."

Before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office, Allon served as a law clerk to the Honorable Nicholas G. Garaufis, U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of New York, and as a litigation associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Allon earned his law degree from Harvard Law School.

Allon is a member of the Federal Bar Council's Federal Criminal Practice Committee and the American Bar Association's Antitrust Law and Criminal Justice Sections. He currently serves as Chair of the Constitution & Rules Committee of the United States Tennis Association. He was previously a Lecturer in Law at Columbia Law School.

About Cohen & Gresser:

Cohen & Gresser is an international law firm with offices in New York, Paris, Washington, DC, and London. The firm has an outstanding record of success in high-stakes and high-profile litigation, investigations, transactional, and government relations work for its clients, including major financial institutions and companies across the world. The firm's attorneys have superb credentials and are committed to providing the efficiency and personal service of a boutique law firm along with the quality and attention to detail that are the hallmarks of the best firms in the world. The firm has been recognized in a wide range of publications, including Chambers and The Legal 500.

New York | Paris |  Washington DC  |  London

www.cohengresser.com

SOURCE Cohen and Gresser

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.